The first big moment of the offseason is coming for the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday as the 2025 NBA Draft will get underway. The Bulls are in possession of the 12th overall pick, but there have been some rumors about Chicago trading up for a higher spot. We'll have to wait and see how it plays out. Speaking of rumors, there has also been a lot of talk about the Bulls being involved in other trades. All in all, it's shaping up to be a busy offseason.

One player to watch in terms of a Bulls trade is Golden State Warriors PF Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga to the Bulls has been a hot topic of discussion as of late, and it continues to look like Chicago's big splash this offseason could involve him.

“We reported over the weekend that the Bulls are weighing a run at restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga by way of sign-and-trade talks with Golden State,” Jake Fischer said in a report. “There have been some fresh whispers since then about the Bulls angling to trade up from their No. 12 spot in Wednesday's draft in pursuit of size.”

ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel also recently reported on the possibility of the Bulls trading up to potentially take Ace Bailey:

“Multiple sources have also relayed intel about Chicago exploring the possibility of moving up in this year's draft should Bailey be passed on by the 76ers, or another team that trades up, with the third pick,” Siegel said. “How the Bulls could possibly move up from the 12th pick to have a chance at selecting Bailey would be the ultimate question should the Rutgers star fall in the top five.”

Article Continues Below

Another big that has been mentioned as a target for the Bulls is Kristaps Porzingis. While the Bulls are looking to add some size and potentially trade away Nikola Vucevic, Fischer hasn't heard anything about the team pursuing Porzingis.

“The Bulls are not currently chasing Porziņģis, league sources say, although some rival teams have been openly wondering if they might,” Fischer added. “Chicago is known, at the very least, to be evaluating the overall state of its center rotation with Nikola Vučević, after a strong season, having been pursued as a trade target since last February's in-season trade deadline and now, at 34, entering the final season of his contract at $21.5 million.”

Nikola Vucevic seems to be the most likely trade candidate for the Bulls this offseason given his age and current value. The fact that the Warriors could use a veteran big with his skillset only amplifies the Jonathan Kuminga chatter.

A big offseason for the Bulls is underway, and we are close to seeing the dominos start to fall. It will get started when the 2025 NBA Draft gets underway at 8:00 ET from the Barclays Center in New York on Wednesday night. The first round of the draft will take place on Wednesday, and the second round will go down on Thursday. Will the Bulls trade up, or are they satisfied with picking 12th?