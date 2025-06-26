Leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, there were a lot of rumors surrounding the Chicago Bulls and the possibility of trading up for a higher draft pick. The Bulls were in possession of the 12th overall pick, but there was chatter about the team being interested in Ace Bailey, who slid down a couple of spots further than originally expected. The Bulls decided to stay at 12, however, and they selected French prospect Noa Essengue.

The Bulls decided not to trade up, but it was a possibility. GM Marc Eversley met with the media after day one of the 2025 NBA Draft, and he told reporters that the team has spoke to multiple teams about the possibility of trading up, and also trading back.

“We looked at several options, both moving up and moving back,” Marc Eversley said, according to a post from K.C. Johnson. “We were in contact with 3-4 teams but as board moved, we felt comfortable a good player would be available.”

The NBA Draft isn't over yet as day two will take place on Thursday, and the Bulls are in possession of another pick. Chicago currently holds the 15th pick in the second round, which is the 45th overall pick. Eversley gave some insight on the team's strategy ahead of round two.

“Bulls GM Marc Eversley said team will consider moving out completely of second round on Thursday,” K.C. Johnson said in a post. “Also may consider a draft-and-stash player.”

Day two of the NBA Draft is important as well, but the 12th pick is obviously the one that mattered most for the Bulls. The team hasn't made a lot of big trades or free agency signings in recent years, so these lottery picks need to start panning out. It seems like the Bulls got a good one last year as Matas Buzelis was an immediate impact player, so it will be interesting to see what Noa Essengue's role is during his rookie season.

Day two of the 2025 NBA Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 ET from the Barclays Center in New York.