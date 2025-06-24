The Chicago Bulls are going to make some trades this offseason, we know this. However, what we don't know is who the Bulls are going to trade and who they are going to get. There a ton of rumors surrounding the team right now in terms of potential targets like Kristaps Porzingis and Jonathan Kuminga, and some players that might leave Chicago in a trade are Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu.

Because of age and current value, it feels like a certainty that the Bulls are going to trade Nikola Vucevic this offseason. However, there are some other players that might go as well. Lonzo Ball and Coby White have been at the center of numerous trade rumors, but the Bulls still aren't exactly sure what they want to do with those players.

“The Bulls continue to receive calls from teams inquiring about Lonzo Ball, sources said,” ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel said in a recent report. “Chicago has not yet signaled whether they will be willing to trade the 27-year-old guard, who fought hard to make a comeback from multiple knee surgeries. Both Ball and Coby White are receiving a lot of interest.”

If the Bulls want to trade either Ball or White, it sounds like they will easily be able to do it. White has emerged as arguably the best player on the team in recent years, but it seems like Chicago is more interested in going all-in on Josh Giddey, who had a fantastic finish to this past season. If that's the case, White would bring a lot of value to a trade.

Ball doesn't hold as much value, and he also doesn't bring as much to the Bulls' roster as he used to. He has gone through a remarkable recovery from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for two years, but he isn't the same player that he was before he went down. It might be time for Chicago to move on.

There is a reportedly a lot of interest in both Lonzo Ball and Coby White, and the Bulls could probably land a good amount of talent/picks if they do decide to trade them.