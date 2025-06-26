The Chicago Bulls used the 12th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to select French prospect Noa Essengue. Essengue has been playing professional basketball in Germany, and now he is ready to make the move to the Windy City. He has the build and athleticism to be a star, but he certainly has some developing to do. Because of that, Bulls fans have some mixed reactions about the pick. However, every fan in Chicago will love what Essengue had to say about Bulls legend Joakim Noah.

Noa Essengue spoke to the media after being drafted by the Bulls, and he was asked if he knew Joakim Noah:

“Yeah, for sure,” Essengue said, according to a video from Bulls on CHSN. “That's my guy.”

Someone from Essengue's agency knows Noah, and that is how the French star became familiar with him. Noah will always be a fan-favorite in Chicago.

Bulls fans will like that Essengue is familiar with Noah's game, but Essengue's game is what's most important. This fan base is desperate to see some success, and they are hoping that Essengue is one of the young pieces that can help make it happen. Essengue is confident in his game, but he also knows that he has a lot to improve.

“I think I'm going to bring energy on defense and offense,” Essengue said. “I'm going to bring everything that I got. Offensively, I'm going to improve myself. I'm going to do all of the little details.”

The concerns around Noa Essengue fall around his offensive skillset. He has great size and athleticism, but he isn't a great shooter. That is something that he will need to work on, but he does make up for it in other areas.

“I think I can do pretty much everything, all of the details, like shooting, passing the ball, attack the rim,” he said of his offensive skillset. “I think my biggest thing right now is the open court game.”

At the end of the day, only time will tell if this pick will work out for the Bulls. Essengue has a lot of potential, but it will ultimately come down to how a good of a job the coaching staff does with their development.

The Bulls aren't done drafting as they are also in possession of the 15th pick in the second round, which is the 45th overall pick. Day two of the 2025 NBA Draft will get underway on Thursday at 8 ET from the Barclays Center in New York.