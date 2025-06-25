The Chicago Bulls are currently preparing for the upcoming NBA Draft, where they will have the 12th pick in Wednesday's first round. Chicago is entering an important offseason where they will look to build off of the success they experienced toward the end of the year around their young core.

Some fans are wondering whether a trade may be in order as the draft approaches, and recently, Bulls insider Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times had an update in that department.

“According to a source, the Bulls and (Arturas) Karnisovas have been more responsive to trade talks than they have been in the past. And while (Lonzo) Ball, (Nikola) Vucevic and (Coby) White are all possibilities to be moved, the name atop Karnisovas’ list to deal entering the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday is Patrick Williams,” Cowley wrote.

Williams has been underwhelming for the Bulls since they shelled out a lucrative contract to him, and it's possible that now that the team has talented young wing Matas Buzelis on the roster, they may be more inclined to seek a trade for Williams.

A big summer for the Bulls

While their season-ending fate was the same for the third straight year (a play-in game loss vs the Miami Heat), Bulls fans likely feel better about where the team is now than where it was over the last few seasons.

The Bulls have a talented young core of players including Buzelis, Coby White, and Josh Giddey, who is expected to sign a large contract extension this summer.

While there are still some pieces that don't necessarily fit with what the Bulls are trying to build, the team still has some semblance of a vision for the first time in several years, which should give fans something to be excited about.

It remains to be seen how the Bulls will approach free agency and what position they will look to select with their number 12 overall pick in Wednesday's draft.

Whatever route they choose to go, it's possible that the Bulls could look quite different by the time the 2025-26 NBA season rolls around.