The Chicago Bulls selected Noa Essengue with the 12th pick in the NBA Draft. Essengue, who spent last season playing in the EuroCup and BBL, was one of the youngest players in this year's draft class. After his arrival to Chicago, one scout had high praise for the 18-year-old, comparing him to Indiana Pacers All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

Essengue was projected to be picked at No. 10 in ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel's latest mock draft. Instead, the prospect fell two spots to the Bulls. He joins a young core featuring players like Coby White, Josh Giddey, Patrick Williams, and 2024 lottery pick Matas Buzelis.

CHSN Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson spoke with NBA scouts about Essengue leading up to the draft. According to him, one scout said that Siakam is a “high end” comparison for what the French forward could become.

While Chicago fans hope that the comparison ends up coming true, they could have to wait a while. Siakam took multiple years to develop before blossoming into a star in Indiana. For now, Essengue joins Buzelis and Williams as long-term projects for the Bulls' development team.

Chicago's general manager, Marc Eversley, is excited to welcome Essengue to Chicago and begin working with him.

“He[Essengue] certainly fits the way we want to play,” Eversley said. “But when you're picking at No. 12, we made the decision internally that we're going to pick the best player available. It's twofold; best player available, and he fits the style of play that we want to play.”

Essengue's new teammates are also happy to have him join the team. Williams appeared on the By The Horns podcast with Johnson to speak about the pick.

“I'm loving the pick,” Williams said. “I'm excited. I think he'll fit right in with exactly what we're trying to do, how we're trying to play, so it'll be fun.”

Siakam helped lead the Pacers all the way to the NBA Finals this season. Chicago's aspirations are not quite that ambitious, but fans can't wait to see what Essengue can bring to the table in his rookie season.

On a team with young players like White and Buzelis, the newest member of the Bulls has a chance to lead the team into a new era.