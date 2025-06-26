The Chicago Bulls are reportedly engaged in active trade discussions involving guards Coby White and Lonzo Ball, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. As the 2025 NBA Draft unfolds, the team appears to be weighing multiple roster decisions, including the possibility of leveraging their No. 12 pick or moving up the draft board.

Coby White, 25, is coming off a breakout 2024–25 campaign in which he averaged a career-high 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game across 74 appearances. He shot 45.3% from the field, 37.0% from three-point range, and 90.2% from the free-throw line. The sixth-year guard has now logged 422 regular-season games, all with Chicago, with career averages of 15.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds.

White’s contract situation complicates matters for the Bulls. He’s entering the final year of his current deal, worth $12,888,889, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Under the current CBA, the Bulls would be limited to offering an extension starting at 120% of his 2025–26 salary, well below what he’s expected to command on the open market. With an extension unlikely, Chicago could attempt to trade him while his value is high rather than risk losing him for nothing next year.

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball remains a potential trade candidate, particularly due to his team-friendly contract and uncertain future. Ball, who turns 28 in October, is owed $10 million in each of the next two seasons, with a team option for 2026–27. After missing two full seasons with a serious knee injury, Ball returned to play 35 games in 2024–25, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He posted shooting splits of 36.6% from the field, 34.4% from three, and 81.5% from the free-throw line.

Over his six-year career with the Lakers, Pelicans, and Bulls, Ball has averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 287 games. While questions remain about his durability, his upside as a two-way playmaker and his manageable contract could attract teams like the Dallas Mavericks, who have previously been linked to him.

Though no deal has materialized yet, the Bulls’ willingness to engage in talks for both guards signals a potentially active offseason. With the draft in progress and free agency looming, Chicago may view this as the ideal window to retool its backcourt and balance short-term performance with long-term flexibility.