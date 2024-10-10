The Chicago Bulls got their preseason play started on Tuesday night, and they got off to a good start as they took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-112. The Bulls were on the road in this one, and they erased a 16-point deficit to get the win. It’s hard to get too excited as it’s just preseason, but the play of rookie Matas Buzelis made Bulls fans optimistic about the future.

All eyes were on Matas Buzelis on Tuesday night as he made his Bulls preseason debut. Buzelis is the lone draft pick for Chicago this year, and the team selected him with the 11th overall pick. Fans are excited about him, and his performance was certainly the biggest takeaway from Tuesday night’s game.

Buzelis looked good against the Cavaliers as he finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes of play. He went 4-9 from the field and 0-2 from deep. Overall, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was happy with what he saw.

“I thought he was really good,” Billy Donovan said after the game, according to an article from NBA.com. “He’s active, he runs the floor, he’s aggressive, he’s physical. He’s going to get stronger. There are things he made mistakes on, which you expect. But overall I love his mentality. He has a really good work ethic, he wants to get better and he has a toughness to him the way he plays.”

Matas Buzelis thought he played well

Matas Buzelis also evaluated his performance after the game, and he was pretty satisfied with how it went. There are obviously always things to improve on, but it was a good debut for the young star.

“Felt great,” Buzelis said. “Little things to work on and learn, but overall I think it was pretty good. The main thing for me is win the game; glad we won. Had a couple of mistakes down the stretch, but we got it done.”

The Bulls will return to preseason action on Saturday night as they will be hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the United Center.