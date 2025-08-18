For decades, the Chicago Bulls were synonymous with winning. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen defined a dynasty, Derrick Rose carried a new generation of hope, and even in their leaner years, there was always a sense that brighter days were around the corner. Fast forward to today, and when the Bulls come up in conversation, a far different narrative dominates: “mediocre,” “treading water,” “middling.” Hovering around the .500 mark has become this team’s identity. That was the case last season, and after a quiet offseason, it’s hard to argue that much will change in 2025-26. The entire direction of the franchise feels defined by inaction, choosing neither to rebuild nor to go all-in for contention.

So what’s in store for the Bulls in 2025-26 after the NBA’s schedule release? Let’s break down their projected record, Eastern Conference seeding, playoff outlook, and other bold predictions for a team that continues to frustrate fans who long for a return to true relevance.

Bulls offseason recap: A case of inaction

When Bulls fans looked ahead to this summer, they hoped for aggressive moves. Chicago had clear needs: frontcourt depth, a star-caliber wing, and an upgrade at point guard if Josh Giddey wasn’t ready to take over fully.

Instead? Silence.

The lone headline was Giddey’s restricted free agency. To his credit, Giddey showed flashes last year that silenced early critics. He ended the season shooting 37.8% from three, stuffed the stat sheet as a playmaker, and even gave Chicago something it’s lacked for years, a legitimate connector who can generate offense without being a high-usage scorer.

The core remains Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Nikola Vucevic. Zach LaVine’s absence following last season’s trade removed one of their few star-level scorers. And while White and Dosunmu are good pieces, they’re complementary players, not centerpieces.

Bottom line: Chicago’s roster looks much the same as it did last year, and that’s not good news.

Strengths heading into 2025-26

Despite the gloom, there are positives to highlight:

Coby White’s development

White quietly had a breakout year as a scorer and shot creator. While he’s unlikely to become a franchise cornerstone, he’s capable of being the team’s go-to bucket-getter when games get tight.

Solid role players

Dosunmu has carved out a reputation as a versatile defender and glue guy, while Vucevic, though aging, still provides reliable rebounding and interior scoring.

Play-in experience

Chicago has lived in the play-in zone the past few years. That familiarity may help them grind out close games against similar-tier teams like Atlanta and Brooklyn.

Weaknesses that define the Bulls

The problem? The weaknesses still heavily outweigh the strengths. The Bulls lack a True Star. Every playoff contender has one. Chicago doesn’t. Booker in Phoenix, Tatum in Boston, Embiid in Philly, Giannis in Milwaukee. The Bulls’ best player, Giddey or White, would be a second or third option on those teams.

Meanwhile, their defensive consistency is still an issue; Chicago doesn’t have elite rim protection or a true defensive anchor. Vucevic is serviceable, but he’s not the kind of center who can cover for others’ mistakes.

Therefore, beyond the top five or six players, this roster drops off quickly. That’s dangerous when injuries inevitably strike.

The schedule factor

The 2025-26 NBA schedule doesn’t do Chicago any favors. Their early stretch includes games against Orlando, Atlanta, Sacramento, New York, and Philadelphia in the first two weeks. Later in December, they hit a brutal run: Milwaukee, Cleveland, Minnesota, New Orleans, Golden State, and Boston all within a month.

There are winnable games sprinkled throughout (Detroit, Washington, Charlotte, San Antonio), but Chicago’s track record suggests they’ll lose just as many of those as they’ll win.

Projected record & seeding: 36-46

That lands them right in the “play-in at best” range. Given how competitive the Eastern Conference is shaping up, with Boston, Indiana, Philly, Milwaukee, Miami, Cleveland, and New York firmly in the playoff mix, the Bulls likely slide into the 10th seed if things break right.

That would put them squarely in the play-in tournament again. Unfortunately, it’s hard to see them advancing past that stage, especially if they run into the likes of Miami or Cleveland in a single-elimination game.

Playoff Prediction: Miss playoffs (lose in play-in)

Billy Donovan’s seat gets hot

Donovan has kept the Bulls steady, but steady hasn’t been enough. If this team struggles out of the gate, don’t be surprised if calls for a coaching change grow louder.

Trade deadline rumors swirl

Chicago may finally start listening to offers for Vucevic or Dosunmu. A surprise move could happen if ownership finally decides this treadmill can’t continue.

Coby White wins Most Improved Player (Dark Horse)

White’s trajectory points up. If he takes another leap and pushes his scoring average near 24-27 points per game, he could sneak into the Most Improved Player race.

What does it mean for the Bulls?

The harsh truth is this: until the Bulls’ front office makes a decisive move, whether that’s trading for a star or tearing it down to rebuild, seasons like 2025-26 will remain the norm.

Fans will fill the United Center, the team will hover around .500, and the conversation will never shift from mediocrity to momentum.

At some point, ownership must decide whether it’s content with endless play-in appearances or if it truly wants to chase championships again.