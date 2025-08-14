Josh Giddey still hasn't reached a deal with the Chicago Bulls this offseason, but an interesting post from Matas Buzelis on Wednesday has people thinking that a deal might be done soon. After ending the season on a surge, Giddey positioned himself to earn a nice new contract with the Bulls this offseason. There has reportedly been some disagreement on the number that Giddey wants, but the expectation is for the two parties to eventually meet in the middle. It might be happening soon:

Ummmm is Matas Buzelis tipping us off that the Josh Giddey deal is almost signed? He posted this to his second Instagram account … (📸 via notmfourteen | IG) pic.twitter.com/bEvX7eyzg3 — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) August 14, 2025

Josh Giddey came to the Bulls last offseason in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chicago sent Alex Caruso to OKC, and Giddey went to the Windy City. Giddey wasn't anything special for much of the season, but he was a different player post All-Star break.

Giddey averaged 12.2 points per game before the All-Star break, but after the All-Star break, he averaged 21.2. His three-point shooting was phenomenal down the stretch, and that is a big reason why he was scoring a lot more. Giddey also played with a new sense of confidence and was great at getting to the rim and creating shots for himself. All in all, he played some terrific basketball down the stretch and really gave the Bulls a lot to think about.

Coming into the offseason, Josh Giddey was hoping to sign a new contract with the Bulls that pays him $30 million a year. The Bulls are reportedly looking to pay him closer to the $20 million mark, and Giddey is expected to settle. He played at an elite level down the stretch and showed that he is worthy of a big contract, but at the same time, it wasn't a huge sample size. The Bulls don't want to put all of their eggs in one basket for a couple of months of good basketball.

At this point, nothing has been signed, but that post from Matas Buzelis has a lot of people wondering. It would be an odd thing to post if something isn't happening.