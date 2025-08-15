Jordan Brand and Nike have been hard at work bringing back classic Air Jordan silhouettes in updated, retro releases. We've seen all-time icons like the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” and the Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” make their return over the last year, so it comes as no surprise that Nike will retro the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” once again in 2026.

The Air Jordan 13 originally released in 1997, designed by legendary sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield and worn by Michael Jordan throughout his famed “Last Dance” en route to his final championship with the Chicago Bulls. The shoes are modeled after a panther's paw, playing off the “Black Cat” nickname Jordan was given during his playing days.

The “Flint” colorway of the Jordan 13 was debuted in 1998, a stern departure from the typical Black/Red/White colorways typically seen on Air Jordan sneakers while MJ was still in the league. The shoes have been retroed in 2005, 2010, 2020 and will once again make their return in 2026.

The classic “Flint” colorway is will return in its original Navy/Flint Grey-White-University Blue ensemble from the last few releases. As was the case with the most recent 2020 retro, this pair is expected to feature reflective 3M material along the upper panel. The shoes will feature their typical white leather toebox and Flint Grey suede surrounding the outsole “pods.”

The dimpled blue cushion along the upper feeds into the tongue and heel of the shoe, accented by the classic holographic “23” Jordan logo along the heel. The shoe is finished with a University Blue Jumpman on the tongue, instantly bringing fans back to another time with this returning favorite.

The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” is expected to release sometime during the Summer 2026 season for a standard retail tag of $215. The shoes will come in full family sizing and are anticipated to drop on Nike SNKRS app, so be sure to stock-up on another updated retro version of this shoe!

