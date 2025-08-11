With just weeks until NBA training camps ramp up, fans of the hard-running Chicago Bulls are gradually getting comfortable with a “special” point guard running the second unit. Japan National Team star Yuki Kawamura is still learning the NBA‘s native language after all, both figuratively and literally. However, at least one big name around the Bulls, none other than Michael Jordan, is helping the 24-year-old two-way addition in a roundabout way.

Workouts and world travel with former teammate Ja Morant take up more time than television for Kawamura, sure. Still, His Airness is getting global attention from the new generation. While the undersized playmaker continues learning English from locker room lingo and tutors, he has found Michael Jordan's expanding documentary archive helpful as well.

“To be honest, I don't watch too many TV shows,” Kawamura told ClutchPoints. “I'm still learning English through my teammates and my teacher, so I don't watch much television. I do like MJ (Michael Jordan) documentaries, though. Something like that (helps in learning English and passing the time).”

Fans wanting to tag Yuki Kawamura on social media should remember that film study in the Windy City is way more important than even the Slam Dunk anime that inspired a young Yuki. Those edits may go unnoticed now that the offseason is winding down. It is all focus and player-only pressure cookers in the gym from now on. Knowing what's coming next without the need for much verbal communication will help keep Kawamura and the upstart Bulls ahead of the NBA's unforgiving learning curve.

The rest is just lagniappe for one of the game's most likable, entertaining players. Practically everyone in the league appreciates how Kawamura does very well in getting teammates in scoring position.

“That's my job. I can't dunk,” Kawamura laughed, “but I can make it where everyone else can dunk!”

Kawamura, who is well under six feet tall, understands the assignment. Unfortunately, a couple of those exciting, crowd-pleasing lobs wound up slipping away from the intended target during NBA Summer League action. That was fine as far as the front office is concerned. Seeing a play that NBA talent will finish but wound up as a Las Vegas turnover is part of the learning process.

“I want to strangle him sometimes,” Donovan III joked with ClutchPoints, “but that's just who he is. It 100% affects the team (positively). (Kawamura's style) also allows us to play faster. Everyone knows if they run ahead of the ball, Yuki is going to pass it to me. (Kawamura) really help our pace. When guys know they are going to get the ball, they are going to run that much harder.”

Donovan III emphasizes that Kawamura's continued development hinges on recognition and decision-making. Staying a step ahead of the game is necessary for someone looking up at everyone else on the court, even the referees.

“(Kawamura contributing at an NBA level) comes down to (recognizing) different coverages and how teams are playing him,” Donovan III explained. “From there, it's about when to pick and choose his spots versus looking to facilitate for others, which he did a really good job of (during NBA Summer League action).”

Article Continues Below

As for what will be missed after one last plying experience in Las Vegas?

“Every moment,” Kawamura smiled. “Every moment with my teammates. I'm going to miss my (Summer League) teammates…It's just fun.”

A trip home to Japan after Summer League action was one last chance to see a friendly Ja Morant. Once Kawamura returns, the margins for error are razor-thin. Anyone not with the Bulls has a bullseye on those size-related defensive deficiencies. The Memphis Grizzlies have already moved on to other two-way options despite the backing of an All-NBA name, for example.

“My journey has just begun,” Kawamura stated. “I just want to prove what I can by playing in the NBA. I must study; I've got to be better, keep working hard (to win minutes)…and bring the energy defensively.”

Donovan III believes the undersized point guard should always get a shot to prove their worth, though, so expect to see a lot of Yuki Kawamura during the preseason. Stature is only part of the story as the Bulls see it.

“My favorite player was Steve Nash,” Donovan III shared. “Look at Jalen Brunson, Steph Curry. They are not the tallest. I really believe a person's character and their competitiveness make up for a lot. Yuki is all of those things; he is talented, and he is really, really tough.”

“It's been, honestly, a privilege just to coach Yuki,” the coach added. “(Kawamura) has had an impact on the entire group with the way he has carried himself…He wants to play the right way, but you'll also have some turnovers. He will look over and start apologizing, and I'm like ‘Don't apologize, just keep playing' because he is a special player.”

That's the kind of praise even Michael Jordan can appreciate, in any language. While the Japan National Team star point guard is still adjusting to the NBA’s pace and language, Yuki Kawamura is already drawing admiration from the coaching staff and winning over teammates with some highly infectious energy and elite playmaking. That is just what the Bulls need off the bench if Chicago wants to shock the Eastern Conference with a top-four NBA Playoffs seed type of run next season.