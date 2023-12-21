Is there a slight resemblance between three-time NBA Champion Bill Cartwright and the 44th President of the United States?

Stacey King has been the lead color commentator for the Chicago Bulls local broadcasts since 2008. In addition, King was also on the Bulls roster from 1989 to 1994, averaging 6 points and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes per game in his time with Chicago.

Look at that timeline again and you'll notice that King was on the roster with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, and oh yeah, Bill Cartwright, who King mistook for (wait for it) former President of the United States Barack Obama during the broadcast last night in the Bulls win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Look at Bill! For a second I thought that was Obama!” Bulls announcer Stacey King thought Bill Cartwright was Barack Obama 🤣pic.twitter.com/E4kLbhnfiF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2023

A few things:

First of all, Stacey King played with Bill Cartwright for four and a half seasons in Chicago. It's not like I was on the Bulls broadcast calling the game and made this mistake. Not only did they play together, but according to some internet sleuthing, Stacey King wished Bill Cartwright a happy birthday earlier this year on Instagram, and he called Cartwright “one of the greatest teammates and one of the nicest people that you’ll ever meet.” I just don't get how you make that mistake. In addition, according to a 1991 Chicago Tribune article, Stacey King can do a great Bill Cartwright impersonation. So not only does King know what Cartwright looks like (allegedly) but also can sound just like him. Barack Obama and Bill Cartwright don't look all that much alike. Unless King was looking up at the suite from his courtside seat and spotting him way up there with his naked eye, this doesn't seem like a blunder he should've made. Why would Barack Obama be sitting in a suite with Horace Grant to take in a regular season NBA game? Did Stacey King think that Horace Grant was Colin Powell? One more time, Stacey King PLAYED WITH BILL CARTWRIGHT FOR FOUR AND A HALF SEASONS IN CHICAGO!

Stacey King is widely considered to be one of the best color commentators in the NBA among League Pass subscribers, and I'll go on record to agree with that. He brings a ton of energy to the broadcast in a way that doesn't feel like over the top homerism. And as of today, he's the NBA's king of unintentional comedy.