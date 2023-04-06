Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

DeMar DeRozan had a rather forgettable game on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Chicago Bulls star is not getting discouraged and even made a bold promise to the fans.

The Bulls lost to the Bucks 102-95, with DeRozan failing to make an impact for the Windy City franchise with just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. He did have six assists and two steals, but he had the worst plus-minus on the team with -21.

After the game, DeRozan was critical of himself and his performance. He went on to promise to the fans that it won’t happen again.

“It won’t happen again. I guarantee you,” DeRozan said, per KC Johnson of NBC Sports.

This is definitely what Bulls fans would want to hear from their superstar. Bad games happen, but they cannot let it deter them.

Furthermore, Chicago could definitely use a motivated DeMar DeRozan in the Play-In. With the Bulls already locked with the 10th seed, they are shifting their focus on claiming the final two playoff spots in the East. Fans would definitely want to see him bounce back and explode in games where it matters most.

DeRozan is still one of the Bulls ‘ best players. He is second on the team in points per game with 24.9, all while leading in assists with 5.1. DeRozan is also second on the team in steals with 1.1 per game. Chicago will really need the veteran swingman to be at his best if they are to pull off an upset against the other Play-In contenders.