It appears four upcoming episodes of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be taped in Big 12 football markets this fall as the latest collaboration between the conference and TKO Group Holdings.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 9, 2025. “WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, and the Big 12 Conference today announced an expansion to their multi-faceted partnership that will see Friday Night SmackDown broadcast from Big 12 markets on the eve of four conference football games throughout the 2025 season.”

So, WWE and the Big 12 will be in the same cities throughout the season. Fans of both sports will be able to easily access both events. Iowa State and Cincinnati will both be involved in two of the games in question, and the other teams include Kansas State, Arizona State, Houston, and Utah.

The first instance of the crossover will be on Friday, August 22. There will then be a six-week break between the next one. The next weekend with both events will be October 3.

It is unclear what else the weekends will entail. Perhaps top football stars will appear during the episodes of SmackDown. Or maybe WWE stars will make their way to the sidelines during the games.

The upcoming event-filled weekends will come at critical times for both parties. WWE will be in Europe in the fall ahead of their Clash in Paris PLE, which will emanate from Nanterre, France.

In October, they are going to be in Ohio a week before the 2025 Crown Jewel PLE takes place in Australia. So, it appears WWE will be taking their talent all over the place.

What episodes of WWE SmackDown are being held in Big 12 football markets?

Below are the dates and locations of the games and SmackDown tapings.