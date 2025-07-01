The Chicago Bulls made a big move on Monday as they locked in guard Tre Jones to a three-year contract. Jones had spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs prior to being traded to Chicago last season. The Bulls acquired Jones right before the trade deadline, and while he only played in 18 games with the team, Chicago liked what he brought to the table. The Bulls were expected to make this move, and they wasted no time as NBA Free Agency got underway on Monday evening.

Tre Jones will be in Chicago for the next few years as he signed a three-year deal worth $24 million. He fits into the style that the Bulls are going for, and he was a valuable piece in limited time last season.

In the 18 games that he played with the Bulls last season, Jones averaged 11.5 points per game, 4.9 assists per game and 3.2 rebounds per game. He started in nine games and averaged over 25 minutes per game. Jones didn't take a lot of threes with the Bulls as he averaged a little over one attempt per game, but he did shoot 50% from deep in those 18 games.

All in all, Jones was a valuable addition to this team, and the Bulls are bringing him back for three more years. Let's grade this deal and break it down.

Bulls' Tre Jones contract grade: A-

This feels like the right move for the Bulls, and it is one that the fan base hasn't had many qualms about. That hasn't happened a lot in the last few seasons. However, Jones clearly helped elevate this team down the stretch last season, and he is an affordable player. The Bulls aren't paying a lot of money to keep him around, but they are still getting a player who can help the team win. Fans like that.

We will learn a lot about what Jones' role on this Bulls team is going forward in the first few months of next season. The roster is not going to be the same next year as the team has already made some important moves, and there are likely going to be more to come. When all is said and done, the roster and starting lineup could look pretty different, and that will affect the roles of players like Jones.

Obviously, the sample size was limited, but if the Bulls can consistently get what they got from Jones this past season on a regular basis, they are going to be feeling great about this three-year contract. Chicago made the right move here based on what Jones was able to do for the team last season, but we'll have to wait and see if Jones truly does pan out in the Windy City.

Re-signing Tre Jones was a big box on the Bulls' offseason checklist, and they got it done. However, there are still a lot of things that this team needs to achieve during the offseason. The Bulls are expected to be a team that is involved in some trades, and they did engage in one over the weekend as Chicago traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro. A lot of people expected the Bulls to move on from Ball this offseason, and there are a few other players at the center of trade rumors as well.

This has already been a busy offseason for the Bulls, and that is going to continue. There is a lot of work that needs to be done, but Bulls fans should feel good about bringing Tre Jones back for a few more years. He was a great addition to last year's team and should be a valuable piece going forward.