It’s difficult to believe that Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan has already played 13 seasons in the NBA. Now at 33 years of age, DeRozan is now filled with the wisdom of a grizzled veteran who’s been through tons of battles in the postseason.

Entering his 14th campaign, DeRozan spoke with Marc J. Spears of Andscape and he reflected on just how fast time has flown during his successful career. Now looked up to by the next generation of players, DeRozan had this to say to youngsters who aim to make their name known in the NBA, specifically to Josh Christopher, the second-year Houston Rockets guard who DeRozan worked out with in Los Angeles this past offseason.

“When I came in, there was no way I could have pictured 14 years in. It goes by so fast. I told [Josh Christopher] that you have to appreciate the moment,” DeRozan said. “I remember being terrified not knowing what to eat or how to eat as a rookie. Now, from top to bottom, I know all the ins and outs of the NBA because I have been around so long.”

DeMar DeRozan is one of the more credible guards in the league to preach about longevity, which he also told Christopher to place a premium on. The five-time All-Star has played in 93 percent of a possible 1,029 regular season games, a testament to just how hard DeRozan has worked on keeping himself healthy amid the unforgiving grind of the NBA.

But the Bulls’ leading scorer last season also knows that young prospects don’t have to go through anything alone. Throughout his career, DeRozan has been flanked by coaches who have wanted nothing but the best for the midrange assassin, and despite the lack of deep postseason success, no one can argue that DeRozan’s career has been nothing but prosperous.

“I got personal relationships with head coaches, assistant coaches, front-office people. That comes with time, and you really don’t realize it until 14 years in comparison to two or three years in when you really don’t know much,” DeRozan added.

DeMar DeRozan will look to shoulder a heavy offensive burden with the Bulls yet again this upcoming season. And it’ll be quite the treat to witness DeRozan continue to enjoy the moment, because at his age, the clock is ticking on his days as one of the best players in the league.