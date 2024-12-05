The Chicago Bulls are preparing to play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Josh Giddey is among the Bulls dealing with an injury at the moment, though. So is Giddey playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

Overall, it has been a difficult season for the Bulls. They hold a 9-13 record heading into Thursday's game against the 11-10 Spurs. The Spurs hold a big advantage playing at home, but the Bulls are capable of pulling off an upset. Giddey's final injury status will certainly impact the outcome of the game, though.

Here is what we know about Josh Giddey's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Spurs.

Josh Giddey's injury status for Bulls-Spurs game

Giddey is currently listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain, per the NBA injury report.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder player is in his first season with the Bulls. Giddey has endured ups and downs to begin the 2024-25 season, but the Bulls are a better team with him on the floor.

At 6'8″, Giddey offers versatility for the Bulls. He is averaging 12.1 points per game on 44.4 percent field goal and 33.8 percent three-point shooting. Giddey is also recording 6.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game so far this season.

Chicago most recently defeated the Brooklyn Nets, winning by a final score of 128-102. The Bulls would love to build momentum from that victory. The Spurs will present a challenge, though. San Antonio has displayed signs of potential, so earning a second consecutive win will prove to be a challenge for the Bulls on Thursday night.

Nevertheless, the game should be competitive. Chicago is a team that opponents cannot overlook.

When it comes to the question of if Josh Giddey is playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is maybe.