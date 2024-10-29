A historic comeback win for the Chicago Bulls left Josh Giddey with a triple-double guarantee going forward. He told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network “It will happen” in regards to obtaining his first triple-double with the Bulls. Giddey was two assists shy of reaching the mark, after posting 12 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists in the 126-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Speaking of the three-point shot, Chicago hit over 20 of their threes in the victory. It became twice that the team has hit 20 or more threes on 50 or more attempts. Giddey spoke again to Johnson about the execution of the deep ball. “We have an unselfish group and so many weapons,” Giddey said. “We're generating really good looks. We're instilling confidence in everyone to take them.”



For the Australian guard though, he'd love to reach the triple-double milestone with his second team. Although he had 11 triple-doubles with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he's yet to reach the mark. However, that doesn't discourage him from playing meaningful basketball. Through four games, he's averaging 14.3 points, 7,8 rebounds, and six assists in only 27.3 minutes per game.

Does Josh Giddey have something to prove to the Bulls?

It might be a storyline throughout the NBA season. Giddey was in an NBA rumor about his contract being extended. Regardless of the ongoing contract dispute, he's contributing to winning basketball. The 2-2 Bulls squad is first in the league in pace, with a part of that falling on Giddey's shoulders. He effectively runs an offense at a high level, and his sneaky athleticism catches defenses off guard.

Giddey is a bigger guard who can play a variety of positions. He can run the point, playing the shooting guard, and even a little bit at the forward spot. Also, his three-point shot has improved dramatically, shooting 46.2% from that range. Playing alongside Zach LaVine gives Giddey the keys to get the ball to his guard in transition. In both Chicago wins, they've scored 133 and 126 points, respectively.

After the Bulls traded Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey, their offense has another level to it. Although they don't have an All-NBA defender like Caruso, the offense has a huge upgrade. Now, the newest Chicago guard has plenty of time to secure his first triple-double with his team. In the win against the Milwaukee Bucks, he had 17 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. The numbers are there. Now, it's a matter of having a complete game and dominating in all facets.