The Chicago Bulls had one of their best days in awhile on Saturday, upsetting the New York Knicks 139-126 after honoring club legend Derrick Rose pregame. Zach Lavine “understood the assignment,” as the kids say, with his tunnel outfit.

Rose addressed the home fans at the United Center after the franchise announced that his No. 1 jersey will be retired next season, via Bulls on CHSN.

“Being great sometimes, you're gonna be disliked. You have to show courage through that…[say] ‘I'm confident in my choice. I'm confident that I will make it. I wanna be great'…So thank you, Chicago, for forcing me to be great,” the 2011 MVP said. “Putting those expectations on me. Not understanding that I was trying to be great that entire time too.”

Rose looked like he would be the second coming of Michael Jordan when he broke onto the scene for the Bulls before going down with significant knee injuries. However, the city of Chicago always showed love to its native son, even after he left.

“I just didn't know the environment I was in that was forcing me to. So thank you for everybody that watched me ever since I was in sixth grade, seventh grade, eighth grade, injuries, MVP, playoff losses, playoff wins, thank you,” he continued.

Bulls President and CEO Michael Reinsdorf told Rose in person about the jersey retirement plans on Saturday morning. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf released a statement shortly after, via NBA.com.

“Derrick is both a hometown hero and a symbol of an entire era of Bulls basketball. Retiring a jersey recognizes a player’s impact beyond on-court achievements,” Reinsdorf said. “It honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization and forged deep, lasting connections with fans.”

“It recognizes that emotional bond and the great influence a player has had on the team and organization’s identity,” Reinsdorf continued. “We are proud to add Derrick to the elite group of players – Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen – whose jerseys have been officially retired by the Chicago Bulls.”

While Chicago has yet to find its next Rose, Saturday night was a welcome moment of positivity for a franchise that hasn't had much of it recently.