Zach LaVine’s honest reaction to Bulls’ fans boos after loss to Hornets

The Chicago Bulls were bested by the Charlotte Hornets on Fridy night by a score of 133-117. The Bulls trailed by as many as 37 points in front of their home crowd, who weren’t shy about expressing their displeasure, as they booed the team throughout the night. The loss to the Hornets was the Bulls’ fourth straight, the worst possible time to be stringing together losses with the playoffs around the corner. Chicago star Zach LaVine was asked about the home fans booing after the contest and had an honest reaction, per ESPN.

“They should,” Bulls star Zach LaVine said after the game. “It’s embarrassing. We’re a really good basketball team, and we’re not playing like it. They know that. We know that. It’s understandable. We understand that they have our back, but we got to play better.”

The Bulls star went on to say that he’s “tired of talking” following the loss to the Hornets. LaVine and company are understandably frustrated, as the team started out the year red-hot, entering the All-Star break at 38-21 and one of the better teams in the East.

Now? Chicago sports a negative point differential and owns some of the worst efficiency metrics on both ends of the court since the All-Star break. It’s fair to wonder just how far this Bulls team can advance in the postseason, given how far they have fallen and how much better their Eastern Conference counterparts are playing.

If LaVine and the Bulls don’t get it together, they could be in for an early playoff exit.