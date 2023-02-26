After a dominant run in the Bundesliga for the past decade, Bayern Munich is bound to face a title challenger as they face Union Berlin. In this post, we will look at the Bayern Munich-Union Berlin odds series, make our pick and prediction, and even gander at what TV channel you can watch this match on.

On the side of the hosts, Bayern Munich will really need to show their fans that they are still a top team. With a recent 3-2 loss against Mochengladbach, the Bavarians will need to demonstrate their strength if they do not want their title be handed to other teams.

On the other hand, the visiting team is coming into this match and will try to inflict some damage against the longstanding German giants. The Iron Ones are fresh off a 3-1 win against Ajax to advance in the next round of the Europa League. Die Eisernen will try to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Here are the Bayern-Union Berlin soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bundesliga Odds: Bayern-Union BerlinOdds

Bayern Munich: -260

FC Union Berlin: +650

Draw: +380

Over 2.5 Goals: -170

Under 2.5 Goals: +140

How to Watch Bayern vs. Union Berlin

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Bayern Can Beat Union Berlin

Julian Nagelsmann’s side hopes to gain an optimistic result against Union Berlin. Their last seven fixtures showed four wins to Bayern and three draws. However, Bayern had a bad stroke of luck in 2023, earning three consecutive draws to Leipzig, Koln, and Frankfurt. Bayern followed this with four straight wins, but a surprise defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach allowed Dortmund, Leipzig, Freiburg, and today’s visitors to contend for the Bundesliga trophy.

While serving as hosts in this series of the Bundesliga, Bayern has found optimistic results, as they have racked up 22 points in 10 games, remaining undefeated while earning six wins and four draws. Bayern remains the league leader in goals scored (61) and goal differential (+40).

Bayern is averaging a 64.9% ball possession rate, and is making 19 total shots, 12.3 successful dribbles, and 6 corners per game, which makes them a very serious threat in the offense. Jamal Musiala leads the team with 10 goals and seven assists, followed by Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with 13 and 10 goal contributions, respectively.

The squad is also expected to adhere to its 4-2-3-1 positioning. They will have to play these games without Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Noussair Mazraoui, and Dayot Upamecano. Choupo-Moting and Musiala will take forward roles while Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman will accompany them in the wings.

Why Union Berlin Can Beat Bayern

Union Berlin gained promotion to the Bundesliga in 2020 and went on to finish 11th in their first campaign in top flight. They finished seventh in 2020-21 and fifth last campaign, and they now have a genuine chance of clinching the German domestic title. Union Berlin currently sits in third place in the Bundesliga table with 13 wins, four draws, and four defeats. Including five friendly games in December, Union Berlin carries a 14-game unbeaten run.

Urs Fischer’s squad is also advancing to the next round of the Europa League. Their initial game with Ajax ended with a goalless draw in the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, but the Iron Ones made an excellent performance at the An der alten Forsterei. With a 2-0 lead in halftime, Union Berlin matched Ajax’s output in the second half to end the game 3-1. Robin Knoche, Josip Juranovic, and Danilho Doekhi were in the scoreboard for Union Berlin.

Kevin Behrens and Sheraldo Becker are expected to spearhead UB’s offensive charge. Niko Giesselmann, Aissa Laidouni, Rani Khedira, Janik Haberer, and Christopher Trimmel are making improvements as the team’s midfielders. Despite a top three position in the league, their 44.2% ball possession rate per game is one of the lowest in the league, which has produced 35 goals, 25 coming from assists. Becker leads the team with seven goals while Trimmel has five assists. Jordan Siebatcheu is second in the team in goal contributions with seven.

For the club to win this matchup, they must seek to lower their awful defensive displays. Dortmund concedes 1.1 goals, loses 150.1 possessions, and commits 13.6 fouls and 1.8 yellow cards per game. They should capitalize on improving defensive metrics where they shine, such as 16.2 tackles, 7.8 interceptions, and 19.8 clearances per game. The team has also kept seven clean sheets while tallying 11.3 total shots and five corners per match.

Final Bayern-Union Berlin Prediction & Pick

The Bavarians have struggled to turn draws into wins in this year. The Iron Ones are fresh off a Europa League advancement and have suffered their last defeat way back in November. Both teams will be hungry to snatch the win, but they shall be happy to share the spoils in what seems to be a high-scoring spectacle.

Final Bayern-Union Berlin Prediction & Pick: Draw (+380), Over 2.5 goals (-170)