Harry Kane might finally have the support he needs to win his first trophy. Bayern Munich has made significant moves to strengthen their squad, giving the England captain a real chance at breaking his trophy drought.

Harry Kane is often seen as one of the unluckiest footballers in recent history. Despite his incredible performances, he has yet to win a major trophy. Last season, he came close to breaking Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga scoring record and did everything possible to push Bayern towards a league title, only to see the team falter around him.

Exhaustion at Euro 2024

Kane arrived at Euro 2024 exhausted from a grueling season. Despite his fatigue, he managed to score three goals and helped England reach the final. Unfortunately, they lost to Spain, and Kane's dream of lifting a trophy slipped away once again. His heroic efforts in previous tournaments had saved his country many times, but this time, his tired legs couldn't carry the team to victory.

As a new season begins, Bayern Munich has shown promising signs in the transfer market. While there are no guarantees, the moves made by the club indicate a serious attempt to end Kane's trophyless run.

To achieve success, Bayern needs to focus on internal improvements and hope for some luck with their competitors. Leverkusen, the reigning champions, might not sustain their form from last season, which could open the door for Bayern. However, Bayern must also address their own weaknesses. Coach Vincent Kompany has a squad with a mix of aging players and young talents. Defensive issues, particularly with Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies, need urgent attention. Additionally, Bayern needs more depth in midfield and another creative attacker to support Kane and Jamal Musiala.

Key signings: Olise and Palhinha

Crystal Palace's rising star, Michael Olise, has joined Bayern Munich. His arrival adds a fresh dynamic to the team. Olise, only 22, has shown great potential and was highly sought after. His versatility and creativity will be valuable assets, especially when paired with Musiala. While Olise's exact role in the team is yet to be determined, his signing is seen as a positive step towards strengthening Bayern's attack.

Joao Palhinha's long-awaited move to Bayern has finally materialized. After almost joining last year, Palhinha continued to perform exceptionally for Fulham, leading the Premier League in tackles. His defensive prowess will be crucial for Bayern, who struggled without a specialist defensive midfielder last season. Palhinha's arrival fills a significant gap and provides stability in the middle of the park.

More reinforcements for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is not done yet. The club is still linked with several high-profile players. Jonathan Tah from Leverkusen is a target to bolster the defense. Despite being 28, Tah's game relies on his intelligence and positioning, making him a valuable addition. In the attacking department, Xavi Simons and Dani Olmo have caught Bayern's eye. Simons impressed at Euro 2024, while Olmo was one of Spain's standout performers. Both players would add depth and quality to Bayern's squad.

While Bayern strengthens its squad, there are concerns about potential departures. Key players like Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, and Kim Min-jae have been linked with moves away. The loss of these players could significantly impact the team’s depth and performance. Alphonso Davies is another player whose future is uncertain. Linked with Real Madrid, Davies has yet to agree on a new contract, raising the possibility of a transfer.

The rest of the summer promises to be crucial for Bayern Munich. The club's director of sport, Max Eberl, and his team have done well to bring in new talent, but the potential loss of key players remains a challenge. Harry Kane might finally see his trophy dreams come true with the right additions and a bit of luck. However, Bayern must ensure they address their weaknesses and maintain squad depth to avoid another season without silverware. Kane's quest for his first trophy continues, but this time, he might have the reinforcements he needs to succeed.