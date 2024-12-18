ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Butler and Marquette will meet with high expectations for their Big East schedule in their first conference game of the season. It won't be an easy first game for Butler playing a ranked team, but Marquette may not see that rank for long if they continue to lose games. Both teams have been in a losing stretch, making this conference game even more critical. Winning at the Fiserv Forum isn't a foreign idea for Butler, as the teams split their season series in 2023-24, with each team earning a win on the road. Butler won 69-62 on the road as 11.5-point underdogs. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-Marquette prediction and pick.

It hasn't been a good two weeks for Butler. They had a demanding schedule against teams like Houston and Wisconsin, which led to a three-game losing streak. Houston defeated them 79-51 in a romp to start the streak, and then Butler hosted North Dakota State in a letdown spot before they had to play Wisconsin. The Bulldogs took their eye off the ball in the North Dakota State game, losing by three points as 13.5-point favorites. They then dropped the following game to Wisconsin.

Marquette started the year 8-0 but hasn't had as much success over their last three games. They went on the road for a matchup with Iowa State as 5.5-point underdogs, which ended in an 81-70 loss. Unlike Butler, Marquette was able to correct it in the middle game against Wisconsin with an 88-74 victory, but then couldn't combat a hostile Dayton crowd in their last game and lost by eight points.

Here are the Butler-Marquette College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Butler-Marquette Odds

Butler: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +750

Marquette: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 150 (-110)

Under: 150 (-110)

How to Watch Butler vs. Marquette

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler has kept teams off the board this season, ranking 64th in the country by allowing just 67.5 points per game. It is a slim margin, but Butler ranks above Marquette's offense in most categories, and that will be the path to them pulling off another upset this season. Butler held Marquette to 62 points in their first matchup last season when they pulled off the upset but couldn't keep up with Marquette's scoring in the second matchup.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

There aren't many common opponents between these two teams, but their results against Wisconsin in back-to-back games could tell us something. Marquette dominated Wisconsin 88-74 in their matchup on December 7, but Butler couldn't compete with them in an 83-74 loss on December 14.

You also can't argue with the power of motivation, and Marquette should have plenty of that in this game. Butler embarrassed them with a 69-62 victory at the Fiserv Forum last season, and the remaining players and coaches for Marquette will have that loss fresh in their minds. They won't take Butler lightly in this matchup and will be looking for a measure of revenge.

Final Butler-Marquette Prediction & Pick

Marquette will be ready to get some payback on Butler in this matchup for last year's upset loss. Neither of these teams has been in great form, but we have more hope that Marquette will be the team to bounce back and get a crucial first win in conference play. However, this is a massive spread, and Butler doesn't even have to cover this game within double-digits. This rivalry is generally pretty tight, and we'll take this game to follow the same script.

Final Butler-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Butler +13.5 (-110)