Marquette basketball earned a 88-74 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday, extending its undefeated streak to seven games at home. Head coach Shaka Smart has brought the Golden Eagles back to form, after a tough loss to a good Iowa State squad earlier this week.

Smart capped off his brilliantly coached game with a bold statement after senior guard Kam Jones went off for 32 points in the victory.

“I'm really grateful that there's two really good basketball programs in this state,” Smart said, per Evan Flood of 247 Sports and CBS Sports.

The Golden Eagles are one of the best all-around teams in the country, and Smart has them playing at a high clip against a very daunting schedule. He’s also not shy about letting the country know just how dominant they can be.

Marquette basketball still looks like a top team in the nation

Marquette recorded its second significant Big Ten win, after defeating Purdue earlier in the season. They have four players scoring in double figures on the year, and Jones improved his points per game average to 20.3 after his huge performance against the Badgers.

“There was more of an expectation that we'd win,” Smart said, per Mark Stewart of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

They will continue to play resilient basketball with Smart at the helm, and they were not too shabby on the defensive end, as well. The Badgers coughed up the basketball 16 times, as David Joplin, Chase Ross, Jones and Stevie Mitchell combined for nine steals.

Marquette has a week to prepare for Dayton, who’s 8-2 on the year, with a win over UConn under their belt.