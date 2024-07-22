The WNBA hosted an All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, Arizona that will go down as one of the more memorable events they've held over the last decade. Highlighted by the games biggest stars, including immediate rookie sensations in Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark on the same team, the 2024 All-Star Game garnered its highest viewership for the event since 2007. In attendance was Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, who showed their support for the game and helped Caitlin Clark have the best footwear on the court.

The game was set between Team USA and Team WNBA, to which the USA squad was favored to win by 6.5 points behind the game's best players like Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, and A'ja Wilson. However, it was Team WNBA that had the best player on the floor in Arike Ogunbowale who scored an All-Star game record 34 points to give her squad the 117-110 win.

Caitlin Clark was under a huge microscope the entire game and we saw several instances in which Team USA pressed her full-court and even doubled her on several occasions. While she only tallied four points, she quickly pivoted her game to play the role of facilitator and ended with a game-high 10 assists.

Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri were in attendance courtside to witness all the action and to watch one of their favorite players in Caitlin Clark. Bryant also gifted Clark an exclusive PE of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro, made especially for the WNBA All-Star game.

Caitlin Clark even shared a moment with the Bryant family as youngest daughter, Capri, was seen matching with Clark in the Nike Kobe 6 “WNBA All-Star.” The shoes feature the classic reptile-scaled upper that became iconic for the Nike Kobe line. The shoes are done in a vibrant hot pink color with neon green highlighting the Swoosh and heel accents. It's still unclear whether these will be available to the public or not in the future, but they should always serve as a constant reminder of the passion Kobe Bryant held for the women's game and growing its reach.

With Vanessa Bryant staying active as an advocate for the sport and continuing Kobe's legacy, we should see more future releases take similar cadence as the WNBA season continues. We've already seen her tease the upcoming Nike Kobe 5 “X-Ray” and a Los Angeles Dodgers colorway of the Nike Kobe 6, so be on the lookout for similar releases and exclusive features in the near future.

What do you think of these? Would you hoop in the Nike Kobe 6 “WNBA All-Star?”