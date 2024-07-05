It's been a few months since we last heard of the rumored Nike Kobe 5 Protro ‘X-Ray,' but we now have confirmed looks of the upcoming sneaker and a possible window for a release date. After an initial tease from Vanessa Bryant on her social media, it appears as though the unique colorway is official and will be released before the year is over.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Back in March 2024, Vanessa Bryant took to social media to tease some of the unreleased Nike Kobe prototypes that her and Nike have had in the works. She did something similar with the “Dodgers” Nike Kobe 6, which has since been announced for an initial release. After sharing a cryptic photo of the top of the shoes, we now have more photos of the upcoming Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray.”

The shoes first appeared as a navy blue Nike Kobe 5 which featured an X-Ray of Bryant's foot along the top of the sneaker. The design is inspired by a retro Nike t-shirt released back in the day which depicted an x-ray of Kobe Bryant's hand and the various injuries he sustained en route to winning five NBA Championships. Through the x-ray, Bryant's five championship rings were depicted as well. Now, we see the design make a return to the Nike Kobe line.

The shoes, taking the shape of a Nike Kobe 5 Protro, feature a midnight navy upper complete with contrasting blues to create the X-Ray effect. As initially suspected, the shoes will glow in the dark and feature a translucent glowing outsole. We also see the carbon fiber plate along the outsole and the classic Nike Zoom technology that makes these a favorite on the court. All in all, these are exactly what we were expecting and it's a relief to see these in production and in-hand looks at the pair.

While the shoes haven't been officially confirmed for a release date by Nike, several reliable sources have these dropping during the 2024 Halloween holiday on October 31. The shoes will come with a standard price tag of $190 and should be available in both men's and GS sizing with an expected release on Nike SNKRS app. Be sure to keep it locked with our Sneakers news on more updates for when we could see release.