Shortly after announcing herself for the upcoming WNBA Draft, the biggest star in basketball right now just made history once again. Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark, with 35 points today against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, passed Pete Maravich for the All-Time NCAA leading scorer across men's and women's basketball. As she's done all year, Clark has been honoring Kobe every step of the way. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
CAITLIN CLARK MAKES MORE HISTORY 🔥
The Iowa Hawkeyes star passes Pete Maravich as the NCAA Division I's all-time leading scorer 👏pic.twitter.com/FLv8C6SXib
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024
After making history as the women's leading all-time scorer, it was only a matter of time before the Des Moines native would catch up to “Pistol” Pete Maravich's record of 3,667 points. Set by Maravich in 1970, the record stood for over 50 years before being broken by ascending Clark.
Much like many hoopers can attest to these days, Kobe Bryan left a lasting mark on the basketball world and his sneakers continue to be the most popular on-court option for players everywhere. With how big of an advocate for the WNBA Bryant was, it's no surprise to see the best of the women's game also rocking his sneakers in their biggest moments.
Clark, a Nike-sponsored athlete, has been rocking Kobe's while breaking records all season. Seen before in the Nike Kobe 5 “Bruce Lee' colorway, she switched up the mojo and threw on a pair of the classic Nike Kobe 6 “White Del Sol.” The pair was a staple in Bryant's rotation for it's clean colorway and obvious Mamba inspiration.
The shoes are clearly a perfect pairing with the Iowa Hawkeyes' uniforms and it was great to see Clark honoring Kobe during the biggest moment of her life. The Nike Kobe 6 was originally released in 2010 and instantly became a unique classic with its reptile-scaled uppers. While this particular colorway hasn't released since, they fetch over $400 on the resale market and are still one of the more coveted Kobe sneakers to-date.
Nike’s tribute to Caitlin Clark, the NCAA’s new all-time leading scorer.
“This was never a long shot.”
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 3, 2024
Following her record-breaking performance, Nike put together a video tribute for Clark and her accolades. We've seen WNBA stars like Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu receive their own signature models over the last few years. With how big of a star she's become, we can put our money on Caitlin Clark being next-in-line for her own signature Nike sneaker.