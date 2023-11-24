An invesitagion has opened regarding the incident surrounding a fan calling Cal basketball's Fardaws Aimaq a "terrorist" after UTEP loss.

An investigation will be open after Cal basketball forward Fardaws Aimaq was called a “terrorist” after the team lost to the UTEP Miners Tuesday according to ESPN. Aimaq was seen climbing into the stands to confront the fan who made the insensitive remarks towards him per a video by the X (formerly known as Twitter) account CBB Content.

Cal player Fardaws Aimaq climbed into the stands after a game

The tournament that was being played involving Cal basketball is the SoCal Challenge. Subsequently, in a statement released by the event organizers to ESPN, they talked about having a policy against the type of harassment shown to Aimaq.

“The SoCal Challenge has a strict policy that's read before each game by the public address announcer against the use of profanity, derogatory comments or other intimidating actions by fans directed at athletes, officials or team representatives,” the tournament said in a statement to ESPN on Thursday. “Any such actions are grounds for removal from the event. Event organizers were made aware of the issue by Cal representatives on Wednesday morning.

Cal head coach Mark Madsen on the incident regarding Aimaq

First-year head coach Mark Madsen released a statement of his own Wednesday revealing that him and Aimaq had a talk about the events that happened. On the other hand, he also expressed his disappointment to the person who said the derogatory comment and Aimaq himself for confronting.

“Fardaws [Aimaq] and I had an important conversation today about how he needs to maintain his composure regardless of what takes place in a game or what is said to him directly,” Madsen said. “I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such language, and I'm disappointed that he confronted this fan in the stands. Fardaws understands my expectations for how he as a student-athlete conducts himself. The consequences related to this situation will be managed internally.”

The Cal basketball program fired Mark Fox after a 3-29 season which led to the hiring of Madsen. While there hasn't been a comment from Aimaq himself about the incident, the Cal head coach went on to say that the fan should be banned from the arena and that it should be investigated.

“Throughout and after Monday's game, Fardaws Aimaq was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan – including being called a terrorist,” Madsen said. “I have asked the SoCal Challenge tournament director that a formal investigation be conducted and that this fan be barred from the premises.”

Aimaq is currently averaging 17.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for Cal. Consequently, their next game is tomorrow night against San Diego State.