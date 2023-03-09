Mark Fox has been let go as the Cal basketball coach, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Two names that have been floated for the opening are UCSB coach Joe Pasternack and San Jose State coach Tim Miles, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

It was not a successful tenure for Fox with the Cal basketball program. He was fired from the Georgia basketball program after nine seasons in 2017-2018, took the 2018-2019 season off, and started coaching Cal for the 2019-2020 season.

The program went under .500 in all four of his seasons at Cal, with the latest season being the worst of them all at a 3-29 record and going 2-18 in Pac-12 conference play. Mark Fox’s program went 14-18, 9-20 and 12-20 in the first three seasons respectfully.

Fox’s most successful stop as a head coach was with Nevada from 2004-2009, before he landed the Georgia basketball job. With Nevada, Fox won the regular season championship four times, the conference tournament one time and reached the NCAA Tournament three times.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At Georgia, Fox reached the NCAA Tournament two times in nine seasons before being he was fired after an 18-15 finish in 2017-2018.

Cal won a National Championship back in 1959, and made the Final Four three times. They have 19 NCAA Tournament appearances, with the most recent coming in 2016, with appearances shortly before that in 2012 and 2013 as well.

The reality now is that Cal is the bottom team in the Pac-12, and will need someone who is capable of building a program from the ground up. Being in a power five conference means that Cal has the resources to be a winning program, but it comes down to being willing to invest what it takes, and find someone who can make it work with those resources.

Cal will try to find that in its next head coach.