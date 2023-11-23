Cal basketball coach Mark Madsen called for a fan to be banned from the SoCal Challenge after directing language at Fardaws Aimaq.

The Cal basketball program has requested that a fan be banned from the SoCal Challenge for calling Fardaws Aimaq a “terrorist” in a statement from head coach Mark Madsen.

“Throughout and after Monday's game, Fardaws Aimaq was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan – including being called a terrorist. I have asked the SoCal Challenge tournament director that a formal investigation be conducted and that this fan be barred from the premises,” Mark Madsen's statement says.

Aimaq confronted the fan in the stands, and Madsen said he needs to stay composed, but is disappointed in the language that was directed at his player.

“Fardaws and I had an important conversation today about how he needs to maintain his composure regardless of what takes place in a game or what is said to him directly,” Madsen's statement says. “I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such language, and I'm disappointed that he confronted this gan in the stands. Fardaws understands my expectation for how he as a student-athlete conducts himself. The consequences related to this situation will be managed internally.”

This is Madsen's first year with the Cal basketball program, and he is trying to instill a culture. He is standing up for his player while also demanding composure at the same time.

It is disappointing that Aimaq allegedly was on the receiving end of that type of language. Hopefully that is not something that repeats, and Aimaq can focus on the game instead of what fans are saying to him.