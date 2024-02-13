Call of Duty MW3 Season 2 patch notes detail weapon balancing, Ranked Play changes, and tease future content updates.

In a significant update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, developers have released a comprehensive patch, marking the ongoing evolution of Season 2. This latest update brings an array of adjustments focused on weapon balancing, enhancements to Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 3, alongside a host of bug fixes and content previews for future releases.

MW3 Season 2 Weapon Balancing And Ranked Play Adjustments

The MW3 Season 2 patch notes reveal a meticulous approach to refining the gameplay experience, following the season's introduction of new maps, modes, and weaponry. Among the changes, several weapons have received performance buffs, aiming to shift the meta and encourage a more diverse range of playstyles. The Striker 9 submachine gun, TAQ Evolvere light machine gun, and WSP Stinger handgun are among those receiving enhancements, with each weapon adjusted to offer a more competitive edge in the fast-paced action of both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Moreover, the Longbow's JAK Tyrant 762 kit has been fine-tuned, further balancing the game's extensive arsenal.

A notable shift in Modern Warfare 3's Ranked Play comes with the update's restriction of all sniper rifles. This decision aims to address the community's feedback regarding the overpowering presence of sniper rifles in certain competitive scenarios, potentially fostering a more balanced and fair competitive environment. Furthermore, the Sub Base Hardpoint has been removed from the Ranked Play map rotation, reflecting the developers' commitment to continually adjusting the game's competitive aspects based on player experience and feedback.

The patch also addresses several bug fixes, including a resolution to the issue preventing Assassin Vest users from equipping lethal equipment, among other gameplay and quality-of-life improvements.

Previewing Future Content And MW3 Season 2 Roadmap

In anticipation of future content, the update provides a glimpse into upcoming Multiplayer playlists. A dedicated 24/7 playlist for the newly introduced Departures map, along with special modes such as Hordepoint: Hellhound Pound and Snipers Only, are set to enhance the variety of play options available to players. These additions underscore the developers' efforts to keep the game environment fresh and engaging throughout MW3 Season 2.

Looking beyond the immediate changes, the Season 2 roadmap outlines an exciting lineup of content scheduled for release. The addition of the Das Haus map, new variants of fan-favorite maps Terminal and Skidrow, and the introduction of the Bounty game mode promise to inject new life into the game's multiplayer landscape. Furthermore, the Juggermosh Limited Time Mode (LTM) for Modern Warfare 3 is poised to offer a unique and challenging experience for players.

For Warzone enthusiasts, the update teases the introduction of the PDS field upgrade and the Research Vessel Point of Interest (POI) for Fortune's Keep, alongside the Bunker Buster killstreak. These additions, coupled with new weapons such as the SOA Subverter battle rifle and the Soulrender melee weapon, are set to further expand the game's strategic depth and combat options. However, details regarding the specific release date for the MW3 Season 2 Reloaded update remain forthcoming, with the Call of Duty community eagerly awaiting further announcements.

Call Of Duty MW3 Season 2 Update Patch Notes

For those eager to dive into the specifics, the full patch notes offer a detailed breakdown of all the adjustments, enhancements, and new content introduced in this update. From weapon rebalancing to Ranked Play changes, here's everything players need to know to stay ahead in Call of Duty MW3 Season 2.

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE Addressed a crash that occurred during offline play while selecting a Weapon or Operator. MW3 Season 2 MULTIPLAYER UIX Bug Fixes Resolved various issues causing the player to be unexpectedly kicked back to the menu. Viewing Prestige Calling Cards Filtering Locked Operator Challenges Removing options from Quick Settings Previewing Weapon Completionist rewards will no longer cause the menu to become inoperable. Addressed an issue preventing the Activate Armory Unlock prompt for Controller inputs from functioning. Replaced placeholder name for the Imago RAM-9 Submachine Gun Camo. Replaced placeholder reward images in the Horde Hunt Event menu.

GAMEPLAY Bug Fixes Akimbo Weapons will now be displayed properly after infiltrating maps via an elevator. Addressed an issue preventing Hybrid Optics from being toggled while a Comb Attachment is equipped on the BP50 (Assault Rifle).

PROGRESSION Increased XP earned for the first Challenge in Week 1 from 1,000 to 2,500.

Increased Bonus XP per Match for using a Featured Operator Skin during an Event from 1,000 to 2,500.

Removed aim down sight requirement from the RAM-7 (Assault Rifle) Forged Camo Challenge. Get 10 Operator Kills while Sliding with the RAM-7.

MAPS Operation Tin Man (War) Players can now respawn at Tactical Insertions placed in the South Lookout area.

MODES Hordepoint Dying while an Insta-Kill Powerup is active will no longer cause it to deactivate. Zombies will now prioritize Operators over Killstreaks and Field Upgrades. Stun Grenades will now temporarily stun Zombies.

Team Gun Game Performing a Finishing Move will now deduct Score from the enemy team. Melee Kills and Setbacks are now properly tracked on the After-Action Report Scoreboard.

Private Match Adjusted game rules to align with the Competitive Settings v1.1 ruleset while a CDL game mode is selected. Dynamic Map Elements (Global) Next Zone Reveal Time (Hardpoint)

MW3 Season 2 WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS Submachine Guns Striker 9 Increased enemy nameplate reveal distance from 33m to 38.1m (+15%). Decreased hipfire spread while firing by 6%. Decreased recoil gun kick from 54.93deg/s to 35deg/s (-36%). Increased horizontal recoil from 9.70deg/s to 16.17deg/s (+67%). Increased vertical recoil from 40.65deg/s to 50.93deg/s (+25%). Added the ability to aim down sight while sliding. Increased bullet velocity from 540m/s to 560m/s (+4%). Increased maximum damage from 29 to 32 (+10%). Increased near-medium damage from 25 to 28 (+12%). Decreased minimum damage from 20 to 18 (-10%). Increased maximum damage range from 10.7m to 14m (+31%). Decreased medium damage range from 22.9m to 20.3m (-11%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 35.6m to 27.9m (-21%).

The recoil pattern of the Striker 9 has been significantly adjusted, resulting in increased control while firing. Light Machine Guns TAQ Evolvere Increased movement speed from 4.4m/s to 5.1m/s (+16%). Decreased rate of fire from 706rpm to 500rpm (-29%). Increased maximum damage from 34 to 40 (+18%). Increased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 40.6m (+14%). Increased medium damage range from 40.6m to 53.3m (+31%). Increased head damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.4 (+17%). Increased neck, upper-torso, upper-arm, and lower-arm damage multipliers from 1x to 1.2x (+20%). Increased target flinch from 0.5n to 0.8n (+60%). 556 Belts (Magazines) Increased movement speed benefit by 16%. Added 40% hipfire spread reduction benefit. Increased aim down sight time benefit by 15%. Increased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 17%. Added rate of fire benefit at 857rpm. Decreased maximum damage from 34 to 30 (-12%). Decreased medium damage from 30 to 24 (-20%). Increased head, neck, and upper-torso damage multipliers from from 1.1x to 1.2x (+9%).

Our primary goal for these changes is to better differentiate the two ammunition types of the TAQ Evolvere. 7.62 is a slow, yet accurate, long-range competitor. Conversely, 5.56 favors aggression and is built for run-and-gun playstyles. 7.62 rewards accuracy and sees an increase to target flinch, allowing it to better compete with Sniper Rifles at range. 5.56 sports a significantly faster rate of fire that is both easier to handle and consistent with locational damage multipliers. Sniper Rifles Longbow JAK Tyrant 762 Kit Increased aim down sight movement speed from 2.5m/s to 2.8m/s (+12%). Added 30% hipfire spread reduction benefit.

Handguns WSP Stinger Increased recoil gun kick from 31.05deg/s to 57.96deg/s (+87%). Decreased horizontal recoil from 28.39deg/s to 18.64deg/s (-34%). Increased vertical recoil from 33.65deg/s to 35.2deg/s (+5%). Increased maximum damage from 24 to 29 (+21%). Increased near-medium damage from 23 to 24 (+4%). Increased medium damage from 18 to 20 (+11%). Increased minimum damage from 15 to 18 (+20%).

With these changes, the WSP Stinger has reduced recoil which is also easier to control, pairing well with its increased damage. Attachments No Stock Removed hipfire crosshair sway.

PERKS Assassin Vest Resolved an issue preventing Lethal Equipment from being equipped.

FIELD UPGRADES Loadout Drop Permanently disabled the ability to equip on Loadouts.

Due to limited use and often being utilized to reach exploitable locations, the Loadout Drop is no longer available in Multiplayer. KILLSTREAKS Wheelson-HS Zombies can now be run over and killed in Hordepoint Mode.



MW3 Season 2 RANKED PLAY GAMEPLAY

Maps & Modes CDL Hardpoint Sub Base Hardpoint has been temporarily removed from the Ranked Play map pool.

Content Restrictions Weapon Restrictions Sniper Rifles All



MW3 Season 2 ZOMBIES GAMEPLAY

Perk-A-Colas PHD Flopper Addressed an issue that prevented PHD Flopper from protecting players against various damage sources

KILLSTREAKS Sentry Turret Adjusted the amount of active Sentry Turrets players can place at a single time to three to improve server stability.

STABILITY Added various crash and stability fixes.