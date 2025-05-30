Minnesota Lynx All-Star Napheesa Collier is listed as “questionable” due to a knee concern for the team's game on Friday against the Phoenix Mercury, according to Meghan L. Hall of USA Today. The Lynx have surged to a blazing 5-0 start, fueled by Collier’s stellar play. She averages 28.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 1 block per game across five matches, which keeps Minnesota firmly atop the Western Conference.

With the “questionable” tag, Collier has about a 50% chance of playing in their next game against the Mercury. As of now, the official injury list has not included her, leaving her status uncertain.

Looking back, Collier faced personal and physical challenges. In May 2022, she took maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter Mila. Although she missed most of the WNBA season, she returned briefly to join Sylvia Fowles’ retirement tour.

Later, on July 4, 2024, Collier suffered an aggravated plantar fasciitis late in the third quarter against the Connecticut Sun. At that point, she stood as a top MVP candidate. She missed several games before the Paris Olympics, yet she recovered in time to help Team USA capture her second Olympic gold medal.

Soon after, Collier rejoined the Lynx on August 15, 2024, facing the Washington Mystics. She delivered a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, powering a 79–68 win. This comeback sparked Minnesota’s playoff surge and their eventual trip to the WNBA Finals.

Most recently, in March 2025, Collier injured her left ankle while playing in the Unrivaled League, which she co-founded with Breanna Stewart. Despite this setback, she claimed the league’s inaugural MVP award.

Now, Collier is chasing an MVP-level season and remains determined to deliver a championship after last year’s Finals heartbreak. Head coach Cheryl Reeve has openly encouraged her to pursue the MVP trophy this year.

Without Collier, Minnesota could face serious challenges. The Phoenix Mercury sit just one game behind, and a Lynx loss would push Phoenix ahead in the standings.

Nevertheless, if Collier’s past has proven anything, it’s her unmatched resilience and ability to rise under pressure. With her determination and the Lynx’s collective spirit, fans have every reason to believe the team can keep their championship dreams alive, no matter the obstacles that come their way.