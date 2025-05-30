The Seattle Storm have started off the 2025 WNBA season with a record of 3-2, and are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Lynx. The next game on the schedule for the Storm is Friday against the Atlanta Dream, a game in which they might be a little short-handed. Veteran guard Alysha Clark popped up on the Storm injury report, as per Matt Cohen of Winsidr.

Alysha Clark was officially listed as questionable on the injury report for the Storm’s game against the Dream, with a left ankle injury. Should Clark be sidelined for the game, it will be her first missed game of the past two seasons. She’s suited up in all five of the Storm’s early games this year, and played in all 40 games last season as a member of the Las Vegas Aces.

When it comes to the injury report, the Storm are already down three players for the season. Jordan Horston, Nika Mühl and Katie Lou Samuelson were all ruled out for the year with ACL injuries. Horston and Mühl’s contracts were suspended, clearing up two roster spots, but Samuelson’s contract and spot still count as she was injured during camp.

Through the Storm’s first five games of this season, Clark has been a starter and playing a little over 24 minutes per game. She’s averaging 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

At age 37, Clark is officially the oldest current player in the WNBA. She’s played a total of 13 seasons in the league after being selected by the then San Antonio Silver Stars with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft.

Clark was waived her first two seasons in the WNBA, and her career didn’t take off until the 2012 season when she signed with the Storm as a free agent. Clark played for the Storm for nine years, helping the team win championships in 2018 and 2020.

After sitting out the 2021 season due to a foot injury, Clark played one season for the Washington Mystics, and two seasons for the Aces before returning to the Storm in the offseason. She won another championship in 2023 with the Aces.

Amid the Storm’s start to the season, All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike has been on a tear, setting WNBA records in the process.