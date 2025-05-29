Injuries are terrible, but they're part of the game. And when stakes are at its highest in the NBA playoffs, teams must be prepared to carry on, even if their best players are unable to. Basketball is a team sport after all. Throughout NBA history, there have been a number of playoff injuries that have ultimately destroyed a team's playoff run. Here are 10 of the most impactful.

Check out the gallery.

Coming off the Boston Celtics' record-breaking 18th NBA championship banner, the Celtics led by Jayson Tatum had all the tools for a repeat. But while Boston had already beaten the New York Knicks in the previous year, their second round rematch turned out to be a different story. To make matters worse, Tatum suffered a torn Achilles in Game 4, as the Celtics surrendered the series to the Knicks in six games. Tatum was averaging 25.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in the series.

Pitted against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors had a golden opportunity to punch a ticket to the Western Conference Finals, especially after a strong Game 1 showing. In Game 1, Curry played relatively well, posting 13 points, while going 5-of-9 from the field overall and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Curry was a +10 before going down with a strained left hamstring that sidelined him for the rest of the series. Without him, the Warriors' offense looked vulnerable as the Timberwolves capitalized on his absence by finishing the series in five games.

After making his return from deep vein thrombosis, Damian Lillard was expected to propel the Milwaukee Bucks into the second round past the Indiana Pacers. However, his celebrated return was eventually cut short after Lillard suffered a torn Achilles in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs. It was a tragic series of events that ultimately destroyed the morale of the Bucks locker room, paving the way for the Pacers to take care of business in the first round.

Derrick Rose (2011-12 Bulls)

Just a season after being the youngest NBA MVP in history, Derrick Rose looked to take the Chicago Bulls to new heights. He initially did by securing the top seed. To make matters heartbreaking, in Game 1, despite holding a comfortable lead, coach Tom Thibodeau opted to keep Rose on the floor in garbage minutes.

Rose suffered a torn ACL, forcing him to miss out the rest of the year. The eighth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers took advantage and became the fifth eighth-seeded squad to advance past the first round. To make matters worse, Rose's injury derailed his entire career, and he was never the same.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson (2018-19 Warriors)

Since the arrival of Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors took over the NBA as the team to beat. They captured back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018, opening the doors for the franchise to become the first to achieve a three-peat since the Los Angeles Lakers did so in 2002. Although the Warriors successfully made it to the 2019 NBA Finals, injuries dashed their three-peat dreams.

Article Continues Below

Kevin Durant first went down in Game 5 with a torn Achilles, allowing the Toronto Raptors to escape with a 106-105 win. Durant registered 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting before exiting the game. The injury sidelined him for a year. On the other hand, Klay Thompson was the next pillar to fall to injury, suffering a torn ACL in Game 6. He gallantly converted two free throws before missing the rest of the game, which Toronto emerged victorious for the title clincher.

Anthony Davis (2020-21 Lakers)

For most of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers scrambled with their depleted frontcourt due to injuries and fit concerns. It wasn't an ideal situation for the defending champions, but they managed to sneak into the playoffs after taking care of business at the Play-In Tournament. Unfortunately, a groin strain for Anthony Davis in Game 6 served as the final blow to the Lakers' back-to-back hopes. With Davis' absence, the Phoenix Suns were able to feast on the Lakers' thin frontcourt rotation.

Kawhi Leonard (2016-17 Spurs)

In one of the biggest what-if scenarios, the San Antonio Spurs looked like a competitive dark horse that was good enough to topple the Warriors in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. After a strong early showing in Game 1, Kawhi Leonard injured ankle after landing on Zaza Pachulia. After that, the Spurs lost their mojo, and the eventual champions swept in the Spurs.

Jalen Brunson (2023-24 Knicks)

Injuries slowly haunted the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. With already a depleted personnel in the midst of a grueling seven-game series against the Indiana Pacers, Jalen Brunson's broken hand destroyed the Knicks' playoff dreams in the crucial Game 7. Indiana obliterated New York, 130-109 without the star floor general.

Kendrick Perkins (2009-10 Celtics)

Kendrick Perkins isn't a star player. However, his role as the starting center for the Boston Celtics was priceless. He was the ultimate rim protector who was capable of securing the rebounds. With the Celtics finally returning to the Finals after missing out in 2009, they looked forward to re-assert their mastery over the Lakers, the same foe they defeated in 2008 to capture the title.

Unfortunately, Perkins' major knee injury in Game 6 was huge, paving the way for the Purple and Gold to control the boards in Game 7, which allowed them to secure their second straight championship in the Kobe Bryant-Pau Gasol era.