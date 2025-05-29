After another painful exit in the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves looking for answers. Despite boasting a core led by Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, and having made a bold move to acquire Julius Randle last offseason, the Wolves have again fallen short of the NBA Finals. With the franchise’s luxury tax bill ballooning and key contributors like Randle, Naz Reid, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker all facing uncertain futures, Minnesota’s front office must get creative to maximize their title window around Edwards. Here are three early trade targets the Timberwolves should pursue in the 2025 NBA offseason, each accompanied by a realistic trade proposal.

Kevin Durant is The Missing Superstar

There is no more seismic move on the table than trading for Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns have reportedly signaled a willingness to work with Durant’s camp to facilitate a trade this summer, and Minnesota’s interest is well documented. The connection between Durant and Anthony Edwards, forged during their Olympic stint, only adds fuel to the fire for a potential blockbuster.

Durant, even at 36, remains one of the league’s most efficient and dynamic scorers, averaging 26.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on elite shooting splits over the past two seasons. His ability to operate both on and off the ball would take significant pressure off Edwards and elevate the Timberwolves’ offense to new heights. Defensively, his length and versatility would fit seamlessly with Minnesota’s identity.

Trade Proposal:

Timberwolves receive:

Kevin Durant

Suns receive:

Julius Randle (via opt-in or sign-and-trade)

Donte DiVincenzo

Rob Dillingham

Luka Garza

2025 first-round pick (via Detroit)

This package gives Phoenix a mix of win-now talent (Randle, DiVincenzo), a young prospect (Dillingham), and draft capital. For Minnesota, pairing Durant with Edwards instantly makes them a championship favorite, provided they can navigate the salary cap gymnastics required to absorb Durant’s $54 million salary. The Wolves would be betting big on a two-year title window, but the upside is undeniable.

Dejounte Murray is The Two-Way Backcourt Upgrade

With Mike Conley aging and the Wolves needing more shot creation and perimeter defense, New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray emerges as an intriguing target. Murray, a former All-Star, brings a blend of playmaking, point-of-attack defense, and scoring punch that would complement Edwards perfectly. His ability to run the offense and defend elite guards would address two glaring needs exposed in Minnesota’s playoff losses.

New Orleans is reportedly open to retooling and could be enticed by a package that helps them reset with younger assets.

Trade Proposal:

Timberwolves receive:

Dejounte Murray

Hawks receive:

Donte DiVincenzo

Rob Dillingham

2027 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

This deal gives Atlanta a promising young guard in Dillingham, a proven playoff performer in DiVincenzo, and a future first-round pick to aid their rebuild. For Minnesota, Murray’s $28 million salary fits into their structure if they move off DiVincenzo and a young bench piece. Murray’s presence would allow Conley to transition into a smaller role or mentor capacity, while giving Edwards a true backcourt partner for deep playoff runs.

Jarrett Allen is The Frontcourt Insurance Policy

The Wolves’ frontcourt, anchored by Gobert and Naz Reid, is formidable, but with Reid’s free agency looming and Gobert’s age, adding another versatile big could be prudent. Jarrett Allen, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ All-Star center, fits the mold. Allen is a rim protector, elite rebounder, and efficient finisher who would provide insurance if Reid departs or if the Wolves want to reduce Gobert’s regular season workload.

Cleveland, facing its own roster crunch and luxury tax concerns, may be open to moving Allen for the right package, especially if they prioritize Evan Mobley’s development at center.

Trade Proposal:

Timberwolves receive:

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers receive:

Naz Reid (sign-and-trade)

2026 second-round pick

Luka Garza

This trade hinges on Reid’s willingness to cooperate in a sign-and-trade, but it gives Cleveland a floor-spacing big who fits better next to Mobley, plus a pick and depth. For Minnesota, Allen’s $20 million salary is manageable, and his presence ensures the Wolves remain elite defensively even if injuries strike or if Reid’s price tag soars beyond what Minnesota can afford. Allen’s youth and durability would also help future-proof the frontcourt.

Minnesota’s financial situation is dire. With the second apron looming at $207.8 million and the Wolves already projected to have 13 players under contract for about $192 million, every move must be calculated. The likelihood is that the Wolves will retain Julius Randle and Naz Reid, but they cannot keep all their key free agents, especially Nickeil Alexander-Walker, whose breakout postseason priced him out of Minnesota’s plans. As a result, the Wolves must maximize value in any outgoing deals and focus on consolidating talent around Edwards and Gobert.

The 2025 offseason will define the franchise’s trajectory for years to come. If the front office can thread the financial needle and land one of these targets, the Timberwolves could finally break through as true title contenders.