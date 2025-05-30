The Los Angeles Angels got off to a hot start to the season. The addition of Jorge Soler to Ron Washington's lineup gave Angels fans hope in March. However, injuries across the roster have them back near the bottom of the American League West. However, Mike Trout will soon retake the field after suffering a bone bruise at the end of April.

Trout will come off Los Angeles' injured list tomorrow before their game against the Cleveland Guardians, according to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. The Angels optioned outfielder Matthew Lugo to open up a roster spot for Washington.

Trout will rejoin Taylor Ward and Jo Adell to form one of the more intriguing outfields in the AL. He and Soler hope to reignite Los Angeles' offense and give them momentum. They will need it against the Guardians. Cleveland has been one of the better teams in the AL throughout 2025. Their pitching will give Trout a good test in his return.

After falling back down to earth, the Angels are expected to sell at the trade deadline. However, the return of the former AL MVP gives Los Angeles hope moving forward. After so many injuries throughout Trout's career, fans don't expect him to be healthy for a full season ever again in his career.

Thursday's news gives them hope that this year's injuries are behind him, though. If he plays every game for the rest of the season(which is unlikely), Trout would have more than 100 games played for the first time since 2022.

While he goes into and out of Washington's lineup, Trout is a special player when he is on the field. If he and the Angels can recapture the energy they had to start the season, Los Angeles is dangerous. A good showing against the Guardians would be a big step in the right direction for a team happy to have their superstar back.