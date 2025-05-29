The Minnesota Timberwolves will do their best to return all of Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker this offseason, but one or more of those potential free agents seem likely to walk in free agency. Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent, whereas Randle and Reid have player options on their contracts.

Reid will likely decline his option and pursue a big deal, but there is a good chance that Randle will accept his option and return to Minnesota because he is slated to make over $30 million next season. That makes him the most likely to return to the Timberwolves next season of those potential free agents.

Even so, it is far from a guarantee that Randle will be suiting up for the Timberwolves again. The power forward thrived in the postseason and helped get Minnesota into the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season.

The bruising big man is a polarizing player due to his questionable shot selection and streaky efficiency, but he is clearly an asset. It is possible that he'd find a big payday on the open market. So if Randle were to leave the Timberwolves, what are his best free-agent fits?

1. Julius Randle to the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets want to go star hunting this offseason, and they've been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo. A trade for the two-time MVP will be easier said than done, especially because Brooklyn would have to fork over a lot of talent in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Instead, the Nets could find their star in free agency in the form of Randle. While the power forward from Kentucky isn't an All-NBA caliber player, he has actually made three All-Star Games. Randle has averaged as much as 25.1 points per game in a season, and he would be free to get up plenty of shots in Brooklyn.

Randle can hit jump shots, get buckets inside off of post-ups, and score off the bounce. He alone might not be enough to turn the Nets into a playoff team, but Brooklyn has more projected cap space than any other team. The Nets could outbid everybody for Randle's services and still have enough room to make another big deal.

2. Julius Randle to the Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have talent on their roster. LaMelo Ball is elite when he is healthy. Miles Bridges is one of the best dunkers in the NBA, and Brandon Miller and Tidjane Salaun are recent high draft picks with tons of potential. Even Mark Williams impressed after returning to the Hornets because of a failed physical after the team tried to trade him to the Lakers.

That hasn't translated into wins, though. Randle is a gritty player and veteran leader who could push the Hornets in the right direction. Randle has experience turning bad teams into good ones. The Lakers were horrible when they drafted him, but they got better and better while he was with the team.

The same can be said about his time with the New York Knicks. Randle even got the Timberwolves into the Western Conference Finals after many criticized the team for trading Karl-Anthony Towns for him.

Randle will be 31 years old next season, so he doesn't fit the Hornets' timeline perfectly. The team needs a boost to get to the next level, though. Randle always plays hard, and his attitude could rub off on a team that has struggled with culture in recent years.

3. Julius Randle to the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama is a unicorn. The former first overall pick stands 7-feet-4-inches tall, but he is also incredibly skinny. That hasn't negatively affected the San Antonio Spurs star so far in his young career.

Wembanyama would have won the Defensive Player of the Year award had his season not ended early due to blood clotting, and he still managed to lead the league in blocks despite not playing after the All-Star Weekend.

Even so, pairing Wembanyama with a meaty and strong player like Randle makes sense. Randle uses a bully ball style of play that would perfectly complement Wembanyama's finesse game.

Opponents that go at Randle are met by a brick wall, but Wembanyama is too lanky to be scored on very often. Opposing teams wouldn't have a lot of options when facing the Spurs if they signed Randle.

The Spurs are well on their way to contending for a title. Fans haven't seen much of Wembanyama with his new point guard yet. The team traded for De'Aaron Fox last year, and his speed and clutch ability give the team a great star duo.

Stephon Castle is also coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign, and the team even holds two lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, including the second overall pick. The team is on the right trajectory, but the addition of Randle would catapult them into contention.