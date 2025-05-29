The Indianapolis Colts have long been a team in search of stability at quarterback. For the past few years, the team has cycled through stopgap starters and risky experiments. Sadly, none have delivered long-term success. Now, in what should be a crucial developmental season for 2023 first-rounder Anthony Richardson, the Colts are rolling the dice once again. This time, they have former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. In a year that demands clarity and cohesion, this move instead brings confusion and controversy.

A Recap of the Colts’ 2025 Offseason

The Colts entered the 2025 offseason needing to patch several leaks. The most notable ones were on the back end of their defense and the interior of their offensive line. The team finished near the bottom of the league in defending deep passes in 2024. That made their signing of safety Camryn Bynum a logical, if expensive, solution. Sure, the $15 million per year price tag raised eyebrows. However, Bynum’s age (27) and upside could ultimately make him worth the investment.

In the secondary, they also added Charvarius Ward. He is hoping to bounce back to his 2023 form after a forgettable 2024. If he delivers, the Colts may finally have the lockdown corner they’ve lacked since the days of Vontae Davis.

However, Indy’s offensive line took a major hit with the departures of center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries. Yes, 2024 draftees Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves provide potential replacements. That said, they’re unproven and the unit is now dangerously thin.

On the positive side, the Colts’ 2025 draft class could inject some much-needed spark. Tight end Tyler Warren from Penn State offers a dynamic, do-it-all weapon that this offense sorely nees. On defense, edge rusher JT Tuimoloau adds reliability to a pass rush that ranked 28th in pressure rate last season. With Samson Ebukam returning from injury and Laiatu Latu entering Year 2, the defensive line is in a better place than it was a year ago.

Despite these solid additions, one move stands out—not for its potential upside, but for how little it aligns with the Colts’ long-term vision.

The Riskiest Move

No move this offseason raised more questions than the Colts signing Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson. Of course, competition can be a good thing. However, this one seems misguided at best, and potentially destructive at worst.

Let’s start with the obvious: Jones has had one season in his entire career that could be called remotely impressive. That 2022 campaign under Brian Daboll featured 15 passing touchdowns, seven rushing touchdowns, and a playoff win. Even then, though, Jones ranked 21st in passer rating and threw for just 200 yards per game. It was more “not bad” than “breakout.” In the years since, Jones has regressed significantly. This culminated in a midseason release by the Giants in 2024.

There’s little to suggest he can be anything more than a serviceable backup at this point in his career. So why bring him in to compete with a 2023 top-five pick who is still finding his footing?

Undermining Richardson’s Development

Anthony Richardson is raw, no doubt. He has struggled with injuries and inconsistency. Still, drafting him fourth overall was a declaration that the Colts were ready to build around his unique skill set. Bringing in Jones sends the opposite message.

Quarterback competitions are inherently political. If Jones were to win the job outright, the Colts would likely have to begin considering life after Richardson. That's a devastating admission just two years into his rookie contract. Conversely, if Richardson wins but struggles early, the presence of Jones hanging over his shoulder could stifle his growth. This will create unnecessary pressure from fans and media alike.

The optics are bad. The message to the locker room is mixed. And the long-term impact could be devastating if the team prematurely gives up on a potential franchise quarterback.

A Shaky Foundation

To make matters worse, whoever wins the starting job will be playing behind a weakened offensive line. Letting both Fries and Kelly walk in free agency might have been a cap necessity, but the consequences are real. This is no longer the dominant front five that once paved the way for Jonathan Taylor to lead the league in rushing. Now, it’s a unit full of question marks. That is not a recipe for success, especially with turnover-prone quarterbacks like Richardson and Jones.

Jones, in particular, has struggled mightily under pressure throughout his career. Behind a suspect line and with limited weapons, it's hard to envision a situation where he thrives. If anything, it’s more likely to be a repeat of his worst days in New York.

A Gamble That Could Cost the Colts Dearly

The Colts’ roster has quietly improved. There are foundational pieces on both sides of the ball, and head coach Shane Steichen has shown promise as a play-caller and culture builder. But quarterback remains the most important position in football—and by choosing to muddy the waters rather than clarify their path forward, Indianapolis may be inviting unnecessary chaos.

Bringing in Daniel Jones is not just uninspiring—it’s illogical. It neither raises the team’s ceiling nor provides a reliable floor. At best, he’s a backup who will never see the field. At worst, he derails the development of Anthony Richardson and sets the franchise back another two or three years.

In an offseason filled with smart, strategic moves, this one stands alone—for all the wrong reasons.