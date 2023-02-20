One of the PS VR2’slaunch titles is coming soon. Here are the details for Horizon Call of the Mountain’s launch, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Horizon Call of the Mountain Release Date: February 22, 2023

Horizon Call of the Mountain comes out on February 22, 2023. It will launch exclusively on PS VR2. Players can either buy the game on its own or order the PS VR2 bundle that includes the game.

Horizon Call of the Mountain gameplay

Horizon Call of the Mountain is a first-person action-adventure, unlike its predecessors. Not only that, but since this is a VR game, players will be doing most of the actions with their own hands as well. This includes aiming and shooting their bow (a series staple), climbing walls, ziplining, and more. This more hands-on experience will have players experiencing the world of Horizon on a more personal level compared to the previous games.

Players will have various tools in their arsenal as they roam the machine-infested world. As mentioned above, the player will have access to a bow, their main form of defense against the machines. The player will have to manually aim the bow, pull its strings, and release, just like with a real bow. Not only that, but the player also has access to an ice pick, which they can use to climb walls, as well as zipline on ropes.

An interesting aspect of this game is that the player will also have to assemble some of their tools themselves. The trailer shows the player crafting what appears to be a grappling hook, which they can most likely shoot from their bow to access higher places.

Horizon Call of the Mountain story

Instead of Aloy, players instead take control of Ryas, a disgraced Shadow Carja soldier. For some reason, some of the machines attacked human settlements, something they don’t normally do. In exchange for his freedom, Ryas is sent to discover just what exactly caused the machines to do this. He must travel through the land to find the truth.

