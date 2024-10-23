For the 69th time, the Miami Hurricanes will face off against the Florida State Seminoles this weekend. It will be the first time that Hurricanes Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Cam Ward will take on the Seminoles.

Miami leads the all-time series 35-33, although the Seminoles have won the last three meetings. Before that, the Hurricanes dominated with four consecutive wins from 2017-2020.

Typically, when these two teams meet, it's said that records and season accomplishments go out the window. That could still prove true, but this year things appear lopsided, as 7-0, No. 6-ranked Miami hosts 1-6 Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 9.

Miami enters the matchup as a massive 20.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel. That type of margin isn’t common in this rivalry, but a big factor is Cam Ward. The Washington State transfer has become one of the most electric players in college football, single-handedly revitalizing the Miami program and keeping them in the Top 10 with his daredevil style of play.

This will not only be Ward’s first but also his only chance to face Florida State, as he is likely heading to the NFL Draft after this season. With that in mind, and playing under the lights in front of a home crowd, Ward will surely aim to put on a show. Let’s dive into some bold predictions for Ward as Miami takes on Florida State in Week 9.

Cam Ward makes another Heisman Trophy caliber play against Florida State

In just about every game this season, Ward has made at least one miraculous play that defies logic. Whether it’s throwing across the field to find an open receiver, dancing around defenders to create a lane, or casually tossing the ball to a nearby target while surrounded by defenders, Ward has a knack for the unorthodox. Of course, sometimes its feast and sometimes famine. Nevertheless, this improvisational style is a key part of Ward's game, and Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff are willing to live with the risks.

It feels almost inevitable that Ward will pull off at least one of those jaw-dropping plays against Florida State on Saturday night. With this being his only opportunity to face the Seminoles, why not make the most of it? Additionally, the Florida State defensive front is likely to bring pressure. The Seminoles' defense is tied for 34th in the nation in team sacks, with 17 total, averaging 2.43 per game. Just like every team Miami has faced so far this season, Florida State will be eager to disrupt Ward's rhythm and try to contain him.

Cam Ward continues to make history with eighth straight 300 yard passing game against Florida State

Last weekend against Louisville, Ward became the first player in Miami Hurricanes history to throw for 300 passing yards in seven consecutive games. In the Hurricanes' thrilling 52-45 victory, Ward finished with 319 passing yards. So, would anyone expect anything less in Week 9 against Florida State?

Ward’s lowest passing total this season was 304 yards in Week 2 against Florida A&M. While the Seminoles' passing defense isn't outright terrible—allowing an average of 198 yards per game and giving up nine passing touchdowns—they struggle to stay off the field due to their anemic offense. Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson will likely exploit this, giving Ward plenty of opportunities to rack up significant yardage once again.

Cam Ward throws for five touchdowns against Florida State

Keeping with that same thought, Cam Ward is poised to rack up some touchdowns as well. The most total touchdowns he’s accounted for in a game this season is five, which came all the way back in Week 3 against Ball State when he threw five touchdown passes. Last week against Louisville, Ward notched his third game of the season with four or more touchdowns.

Given Florida State’s defensive struggles and Ward’s explosive playmaking ability, he’ll be looking to match his season-high total and possibly surpass it against the Seminoles. Expect another high-scoring performance from Ward as he takes advantage of a vulnerable defense.

Miami and Cam Ward blowout Florida State

The last time Miami and Florida State faced off in November of last year, the game was decided by just seven points. Close games have been a hallmark of this rivalry, but blowouts aren’t uncommon either. In Mario Cristobal’s first season, Miami was routed 45-3 by the Seminoles—at home, no less. However, in 2020, the Hurricanes managed a 52-10 thrashing of Florida State.

A lopsided victory seems within reach for Miami this time, but nothing is ever certain in a rivalry like this. With Ward at the helm, the Hurricanes have the potential to win any game. We’ve seen what Miami is capable of when everything clicks, especially against weaker opponents. Whether Florida State is having a down year or not, don’t expect Ward or Cristobal to show much mercy on Saturday night.