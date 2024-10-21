The Miami football team is currently in prime position to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff, and a big reason why is their quarterback. Cam Ward transferred over to the Hurricanes from Washington State in the offseason, and he has been a massive addition to the team. Ward has Miami sitting at #6 in the country, and they are currently 7-0. Ward is also in the Heisman race.

Miami is coming off a big win over Louisville on Saturday, and Cam Ward had a huge day. Ward was 21/32 through the air for 319 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Hurricanes won 52-45.

This Hurricanes team has had some close games in recents weeks, but the play of Ward and the offense have been enough to get them victories. Ward has been great in those games and he has been great in every game this season. It has been seven games, and he has thrown for over 300 yards in all seven games.

“Cam Ward is the first player in @CanesFootball history with 300 pass yards in seven straight games,” The ACC Network said in a post.

History for Ward already. He can make a lot of plays with his arm, and with the way this defense has been looking, he will probably need to throw for 300 yards in every game if they are going to win.

Cam Ward Heisman odds

Cam Ward is currently tied with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty for the best odds to win the Heisman trophy. Both players are +200. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is the next closest at +350, and there isn't anyone that close in terms of odds after that. Colorado do it all star Travis Hunter is next closest with +1500 odds.

Ward is having a special year so far as he is currently 169-246 through the air for 2,538 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Miami football team still has five games to go in the regular season, so he has a lot of opportunities to add to those numbers.

The race for the Heisman trophy is going to be a good one this year as there are a lot of talented players in the race, and there is also a good variety of positions. This award has somewhat become a QB award over the years, but now we have running backs involved and Travis Hunter who is a wide receiver and defensive back.

We'll see if Ward can add to his Heisman resume this weekend as Miami will be hosting Florida State. The Hurricanes and Seminoles will kick off at 7:00 ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday night. The game will be airing on ESPN, and Miami is currently favored by 21 points.