In an effort to address glaring infield depth issues during a troubling stretch, the New York Yankees have signed veteran infielder Jeimer Candelario to a minor league contract, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team’s affiliate confirmed on Saturday.

Candelario, 31, was released by the Cincinnati Reds on June 23, just months into a three-year, $45 million contract he signed ahead of the 2024 season. The move followed a sharp decline in performance, batting just .113 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, and a .410 OPS in 22 MLB games this year. A lumbar spine strain in April landed him on the injured list, further derailing his season. During his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville, he slashed .211/.318/.333 with a .651 OPS across 15 games, going hitless in his final two outings.

Candelario may be going through a slump, but his experience and ability to handle multiple infield spots still make him a useful asset. Over his career, he’s played nearly 700 games at third base, while also logging innings at first base and designated hitter. His 2023 season, split between the Nationals and Cubs, saw him hit .251 with 22 home runs and 70 RBIs, showing the kind of offensive upside the Yankees hope he can regain.

Candelario is not the only recent addition. The Yankees also signed Nicky Lopez to a minor-league deal earlier last week, signaling a broader push to reinforce the infield amid roster uncertainty. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. currently covering third base, a position he has publicly stated is not his natural fit, the Yankees are clearly seeking alternatives to shift him back to second base. DJ LeMahieu, who recently returned from the IL, is also in the mix, though the infield remains unsettled.

The Yankees’ search for infield stability comes during a significant downturn. After going 13-14 in June, they opened July with four consecutive losses, highlighting the urgency for reinforcements. Compounding their problems, starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt is now expected to undergo season-ending surgery, expanding the list of roster concerns.

Jeimer Candelario’s deal is a low-risk, potentially high-reward move. If he can rediscover his swing in Scranton, he could be a valuable addition during the second half of the season. For now, he’ll serve as experienced infield depth behind a Yankees team that’s looking for answers during a difficult period.

