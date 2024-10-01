Cameron Brink's fiancé is Ben Felter. Cameron Brink is a starting power forward for the Los Angeles Sparks who just completed her rookie season.

Brink was born in Princeton, N.J., on Dec. 31, 2001. She lived in Amsterdam for three years when she was young because her parents worked with Nike, but she returned to the United States before sixth grade.

Brink wanted to play volleyball after watching the Summer Olympics, but her godfather, Dell Curry, got her into basketball after she attended his basketball camp. Dell Curry, of course, is a former NBA player and the father of basketball legend Steph Curry.

Brink played basketball for Southridge High School in Beaverton, Ore. She won the Class 6A state title in her freshman season, then topped it in her sophomore season with a 28-1 record and double-double average to win her second straight. Brink was the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year for her efforts.

Brink couldn't make it a three-peat in her junior season, losing in the State Final. However, she increased her averages and repeated as Gatorade Player of the Year. Brink took on a new challenge in her senior season, transferring to Mountainside High School in Beaverton.

Cameron Brink attends Stanford

Brink was the No. 3 player in the 2020 class, choosing to attend Stanford over Oregon and UConn. Brink succeeded immediately at Stanford, winning a national championship in her freshman season. She averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. She also set the program's single-season record with 88 blocks.

Brink shared Pac-12 Player of the Year honors and led Stanford to the Final Four in her sophomore season, before winning the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year Award in her junior season. The Cardinal couldn't replicate her freshman success, but Brink won the Pac-12 Player of the Year for a second time in her senior season.

The Los Angeles Sparks drafted Brink with the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after Iowa star Caitlin Clark was the first overall pick. Brink played 20 minutes in her first career WNBA game, recording 11 points, three rebounds, and two blocks.

Brink may say that one of the best moments of her Stanford career was meeting her now-fiancé and fellow Stanford athlete, Ben Felter.

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter's relationship

Both Brink and Felter graduated in 2024, with Felter moving on to a job with his major while Brink makes a living in the WNBA. After meeting within the Stanford athletics program, Ben Felter and Cameron Brink shared their third anniversary in 2024.

In September 2024, Felter surprised Brink in Paris while she was attending the Balenciaga fashion show following the conclusion of her rookie season. At the Shangri-La Paris Hotel, he got down on one knee and proposed to Brink, who of course accepted.

Who is Cameron Brink's fiancé Ben Felter?

Felter committed to Stanford in 2019, becoming a two-time IRCA Scholar-Athlete and a three-time Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll selection. Felter rowed in the No. 5 seat on Stanford's Varsity Eight at the IRA Championships, placing first in the third final for No. 2 boats.

It's unclear if Felter and Brink live together while Brink plays with the Los Angeles Sparks. Felter works part-time as a portfolio analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Felter was born in Palo Alto, Calif., and attended Palo Alto High School. He majored in Computer Science at Stanford. He was a varsity athlete right away, rowing in the three-seat for the varsity eight in the season opener against Washington his freshman year.

