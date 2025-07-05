The Los Angeles Sparks went just 3-7 in June but ended the month with a bang by hosting Candace Parker's jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of their home game against the Chicago Sky. The moment showcased Parker's influence on several current WNBA players, including Sparks guard Rae Burrell.

Burrell, whom the Sparks drafted ninth overall in 2022, admitted that Parker was one of the primary reasons why she played collegiately at Tennessee. After admiring her for years, Burrell said she was honored to be a part of Parker's jersey retirement ceremony.

“Candace Parker is legendary,” Burrell said on the ‘Around the W' podcast. “Especially for me. I went to Tennessee — that was one of the biggest reasons why I went to Tennessee, because of the legacy. Then I get drafted by the Sparks, too, the same thing as Candace. She just really paved the way for girls like me that have been wanting to be in the league and make an impact. She did that. It's just so amazing to see her get honored for that. She needs her flowers. Anytime we get previous players around, it's always so special.”

LA Sparks' Rae Burrell on Candace Parker's impact around the WNBA 🙌 Watch 'Around the W' with Maria Clifton and @Raehoops on our YouTube channel https://t.co/1M8sSpvuYe pic.twitter.com/NbyZWluNsN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Parker spent 13 years with the Sparks, which drafted her first overall in 2008. She left the team in 2021 to sign with the Sky before ending her career with the Las Vegas Aces in 2023. By the time Burrell joined Los Angeles, Parker was already a member of Chicago.

As arguably the greatest player in franchise history, Parker led the Sparks to their most recent WNBA title in 2016. She is the team's all-time leader in assists, while placing second in points and rebounds behind Lisa Leslie.

Rae Burrell returned to aid struggling Sparks

While Burrell did not play against the Sky, she watched Candace Parker's jersey retirement ceremony from the sidelines. However, she returned to the court in the Sparks' following game against the New York Liberty and played 12 minutes off the court. She missed 16 games with a leg injury after colliding with Carla Leite in Los Angeles' season opener against the Golden State Valkyries.

Burrell's return helped, but was not enough to prevent the Sparks' sixth defeat in their last seven outings. Los Angeles' only win since June 14 came against a Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever team.

After averaging a career-high 15.6 minutes per game in 2024, Burrell's injury has prevented her from settling in with the new-look Sparks team. With Los Angeles adding Kelsey Plum and Sarah Ashlee Barker in the offseason, Burrell is one of the many guards looking to carve out a role in a crowded backcourt. The team recently added veteran guard Julie Vanloo to further complicate the rotation.