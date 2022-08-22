Genshin Impact: Candace Official Reveal

The Candace reveal was part of the drip marketing for Genshin Impact 3.1, introducing her as one of three new playable characters.

Candace Reveal

Candace ‧ Golden Vow

Guardian of Aaru Village "That Candace… is a true descendant of King Deshret!"#GenshinImpact #Candace pic.twitter.com/D0fvo9gsia — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

“Golden Vow” Candace is introduced as the Guardian of Aaru Village. The title is quite fitting for somebody who wields a shield, but unfortunately it doesn’t tell us a lot aside from the fact that she is Hydro and looks like her weapon type will be Polearm, but even the latter is unconfirmed.

Of red sands and glimmering gold, her vow to defend stands strong. ◆ Candace

◆ Golden Vow

◆ Guardian of Aaru Village

◆ Hydro

◆ Sagitta Scutum#GenshinImpact #Candace pic.twitter.com/ah8ioTehPi — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 22, 2022

We learn that her Constellation is called Sagitta Scutum, which roughly translates to “arrow shield”, once again fitting for the Guardian.

Description

“That Candace… is a true descendant of King Deshret!”

At a tavern in Sumeru City, a disheveled member of The Eremites exclaimed in fear.

The guardian with different-colored eyes has received the blessing of the gods and is able to summon a sandstorm that engulfs all enemies instantly.

A former member of the Treasure Hoarders, who recently claimed to have quit, added that Candace can also summon the power of the desert. Every grain of sand is her scout and no one can escape from her grasp.

But a young adventurer who was about to leave for the desert looked surprised. He replied that Miss Candace, the guardian of Aaru Village, was actually a gentle and caring person.

During a visit to Aaru Village, he had seen Miss Candace bring water and food to a hungry Treasure Hoarder, and arranged for another exhausted mercenary to rest in the guest room… In the eyes of this adventurer, “terrifying” is the last word one could use to describe this guardian…

Candace, who is far away in the Great Red Sand, was unaware of this little debate about her – although she doesn’t mind what people think about her.

As the guardian of Aaru Village, it is her duty to protect the peace of the village.

As long as they abide by the rules of Aaru Village, anyone can seek refuge here and receive the help they need.

As for those who violate the rules and commit atrocities in the village…

Candace will personally ensure that they never harm the village again.

“I once gave Candace some jewelry and told her to learn to enjoy life and find happiness outside of work. She replied that seeing the village in peace was enough to make her happy… Well, this guardian really has a unique way of enjoying life…”

— An exasperated comment from Dehya, the Flame-Mane.

For more Genshin Impact news, click here.