Canelo Alvarez is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world and currently holds all four of the super middleweight belts. All eyes have been on the Mexican's next fight and many believed he'd be facing Jermall Charlo but instead, Canelo is set to clash with his twin brother Jermell Charlo on September 30th in Las Vegas, per his Twitter.

UNDISPUTED vs UNDISPUTED 🗓️ Sept. 30

📍Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/pAlSN5VszU — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 30, 2023

Via ESPN, this is the first-ever bout between two undisputed champions in the four-belt era. Charlo is currently the light middleweight champion and will get up to 168 lbs for this fight with Alvarez. This comes as a surprise because Canelo Alvarez was in talks to lock horns with Jermall but he wasn't able to fight in September. That's when Jermell emerged as a potential opponent.

Alvarez owns a 59-2-2 record in his career with 39 knockouts and just beat John Ryder in May in his homeland via unanimous decision in 12 rounds. He took out Gennady Golovkin prior to that but did lose in a light heavyweight clash with Dmitry Bivol in May of 2022.

Charlo is a 33-year-old out of Lafayette, Louisiana who owns a 35-1-1 record with 19 knockouts in his pro career. His only defeat came way back in 2018 but this is undoubtedly his most difficult test yet. Alvarez is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best the sport has ever seen.

The September fight will be a showtime PPV event. It hasn't been confirmed yet, but the bout is likely to take place at T-Mobile Arena, a venue that Canelo Alvarez is very familiar with. Charlo? Well, not so much.