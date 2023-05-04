As far as Eddie Hearn is concerned, Canelo Alvarez — not Gervonta Davis — still remains the face of boxing.

Davis recently defeated Ryan Garcia in a super fight that did over 1.2 million pay-per-view buys — a massive success to say the least.

Many have since dubbed “Tank” the new face of boxing which is a title just about every young boxer would love to have. But for Hearn, there’s a simple way of gauging who the real face of boxing is.

“Look at the Forbes list that came out today,” the Matchroom Boxing promoter told Seconds Out. “You’re talking about LeBron James, Steph Curry, Ronaldo, Canelo Alvarez. Please stop talking about the next this and the next that. Canelo has done it consistently time and time again.

“He’s making three or four times [more than] anyone on that pound-for-pound list, maybe away from Anthony Joshua, who isn’t even on the pound-for-pound list at the moment. This guy [Canelo] is the total face of boxing.”

Hearn would go on to add that while Davis surpassed a million buys, it was partly thanks to having a dance partner in Garcia. Prior to that, his figures weren’t even close.

Alvarez, meanwhile, consistently sells no matter who his opponent is and continues to make more than everyone else in the sport.

“What did Tank Davis do in his previous pay-per-views? 60,000, 70,000, 100,000, 150,000,” Hearn continued. “He fights in one of the biggest fights in boxing against one of the biggest names in boxing in Ryan Garcia, and collectively, they did really well. Different platforms will deliver different numbers, but the bottom line is dollars in the bank. That’s when you’re talking about the face of boxing, that’s when you’re talking about the biggest star in boxing, and that’s Canelo Alvarez time and time again.

“All these other guys coming through [like] Tank. We need them to come through. They’re tremendous fighters but trust me, this guy [Canelo] is on another level. Tank is brilliant for boxing, he’s a massive star, but this guy [Canelo] consistently over the years? Unbelievable.”

Hearn, of course, promotes Alvarez — but nothing he has said is false by any means.

Alvarez fights Saturday night when he defends his super middleweight titles against John Ryder in Guadalajara, Mexico.