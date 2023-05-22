Canelo Alvarez is still targeting a rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

That’s despite Sampson Lewkowicz, the promoter of David Benavidez, recently meeting with Alvarez’s manager and trainer Eddy Reynoso and later declaring he would send an official offer.

Tuve el placer y honor de compartir una reunión con @CANELOTEAM y Luis De Cuba Jr. por el Combate del Campeón Unificado @Canelo donde la próxima semana le enviare una oferta oficial para que la analice y tome una decisión en su futuro Retador ⁦@wbcmoro⁩ ⁦⁦ pic.twitter.com/kzzkQhjnpo — Sampson Lewkowicz (@SampsonBoxing) May 20, 2023

Of course, even if an offer is sent out, it doesn’t necessarily mean Alvarez will accept it and face Benavidez.

That seems to be even more so the case now after ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez met with Alvarez’s team and revealed their priority is still the rematch with Bivol in September.

Rodriguez also added that the meeting between Reynoso and Lewkowicz was simply one between friends.

“Yesterday he made it clear to us @CANELOTEAM that the priority for @Canelo continues to be @bivol_d… at 175 or 168, that will be seen,” Rodriguez tweeted. “The meeting with@SampsonBoxing, he said, was with friends.”

While that contradicts Lewkowicz’s tweet, it isn’t surprising to hear that Team Alvarez’s main priority is running things back with Bivol.

Bivol inflicted just the second defeat of Alvarez’s career after outboxing him over 12 rounds in their light heavyweight title fight last year.

The Mexican superstar claims he was compromised with a hand injury going into the fight and has been harping on about a rematch ever since.

The issue is Alvarez wants to run things back at 175 pounds just like the first fight while Bivol wants it at 168 pounds to challenge for the former’s belts.

If there’s no compromise made soon, perhaps Benavidez can get his long-awaited chance of fighting Canelo Alvarez for all the belts.