It looks like we’re in store for a Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch.

Alvarez successfully defended his super middleweight titles after a comfortable win over John Ryder last night in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Mexican superstar dropped Ryder in the fifth round on his way to a wide points victory with the judges scoring it 120-107, 118-109 and 118-109 in his favor.

The question quickly turned to who he would be fighting next — Bivol or David Benavidez. However, the answer was pretty much known already for anyone keeping tabs on Alvarez.

“Everybody knows — we want the rematch with Bivol,” Alvarez said when asked about fighting Bivol and David Benavidez next (via DAZN). “If the fight with Bivol doesn’t happen, then we’ll see. I’m able to fight everybody.”

Alvarez was outclassed by Bivol when he moved up to challenge for the latter’s light heavyweight title last year. And if he is to exact his revenge, he wants to do it at 175 pounds again with no changes whatsoever from the first fight.